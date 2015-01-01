पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ग्रह चाल:कन्या से तुला राशि में आए शुक्र, कई राशि होंगी प्रभावित

धौलपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • बुध और शुक्र का एक साथ रहना जनजीवन के लिए बहुत सुखद परिणाम दायक रहेगा

फलित ज्योतिष में महत्वपूर्ण स्थान रखने वाले ग्रह शुक्र अपनी नीच राशि कन्या की यात्रा समाप्त करके 16 नवंबर की मध्यरात्रि 1:01 बजे अपनी स्वयं की राशि तुला में प्रवेश कर चुके हैं। यहां यह 11 दिसंबर की सुबह तक गोचर करेंगे। उसके बाद वृश्चिक राशि में प्रवेश कर जाएंगे। तुला राशि पर इनके मित्र ग्रह बुध पहले से ही विद्यमान हैं। अतः बुध और शुक्र का एक साथ रहना जनजीवन के लिए बहुत सुखद परिणाम दायक रहेगा।

ज्योतिषाचार्यों के अनुसार जिन जातकों की जन्म कुंडली में ये दोनों ग्रह केंद्र अथवा त्रिकोण में गोचर करेंगे, उनके लिए अति शुभ फल कारक रहेंगे तथा जिनकी जन्म कुंडली में इससे बाहर होंगे उनके लिए सामान्य फल कारक ज्योतिषाचार्यों के अनुसार जिन जातकों ही रहेंगे। शुक्र को सभी ग्रहों में सबसे चमकदार ग्रह माना जाता है।

चूंकि शुक्र एक शुभ ग्रह है, इसलिए कुंडली मैं इसकी अच्छी स्थिति से जातकों को जीवन में कई सुख सुविधाएं मिलती हैं हालांकि मुख्य रूप से प्रेम, भौतिक सुखो में इसकी मजबूती से वृद्धि होती है। इसके साथ ही वैवाहिक जीवन में भी शुक्र की स्थिति का असर पड़ता है। कुंडली में शुक्र अच्छी स्थिति में है तो दांपत्य सुखद रहता है, वहीं शुक्र की दुर्बल स्थिति व्यक्ति के वैवाहिक जीवन को खराब कर सकती है।

शुक्र के उपायः लक्ष्मी या मां जगदंबा की पूजा करें, होगा लाभ
ज्योतिषियों के अनुसार मां लक्ष्मी अथवा मां जगदंबा की पूजा करें। भोजन का कुछ हिस्सा गाय, कौवे और कुत्ते को दें। शुक्रवार का व्रत रखें और उस दिन खटाई न खाएं। चमकदार सफेद एवं गुलाबी रंग का प्रयोग करें। श्री सूक्त का पाठ करें। शुक्रवार के दिन सफेद वस्त्र, दही, खीर, ज्वार, इत्र, रंग-बिरंगे कपड़े, चांदी चावल इत्यादि वस्तुएं दान करें।

  • शुक्र का गोचर शुभः मेष, सिंह, कन्या, तुला, धनु, कुंभ
  • शुक्र का गोचर अशुभः वृष, मिथुन, वृश्चिक, मकर
  • शुक्र का गोचर सामान्यः कर्क, मीन

वृश्चिक संक्रांति : सूर्य एक राशि से दूसरी राशि में जाता है तो उसे संक्रांति कहा जाता हैं और जब सूर्य तुला राशि से वृश्चिक राशि में प्रवेश करते हैं तो उसे वृश्चिक संक्रांति कहा जाता है। हिन्दू पंचांग के अनुसार प्रत्येक वर्ष में कुल 12 संक्रांति आती है और हर राशि में सूर्य 1 महीने तक रहते है। सूर्य के इसी भ्रमण की स्थिति को संक्रांति कहा जाता है। शुक्र के गोचर होकर तुला राशि में आने से कई राशियों पर इसका मिला जुला असर पड़ेगा। शुक्र की प्रबल और दुर्बल स्थिति के प्रभाव से राशियों में उतार-चढ़ाव रहेगा।

