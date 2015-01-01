पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मीटिंग:किसानों को कृषि में नवीन तकनीक अपनाने के लिए अनुसंधान केंद्राें का कराएं भ्रमण : कलेक्टर

धौलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिला स्तरीय कृषि समिति और आत्माशाषी परिषद की बैठक में कलेक्टर ने दिए निर्देश

कृषि विकास कार्यक्रमों के प्रभावी तथा समयबद्ध क्रियान्वयन के लिए जिला स्तरीय कृषि समिति, आत्माशाषी परिषद की बैठक कलक्टर राकेश कुमार जायसवाल की अध्यक्षता में हुई। उन्होंने किसानों से जुड़ी हुई विभिन्न योजनाओं की समीक्षा की। जिले के किसानों को विभिन्न योजनाओं से लाभान्वित करने के लिए विभागीय अधिकारियों को निर्देशित किया। योजनाओं के आवंटित लक्ष्यों को समय पर पूर्ण करने के लिए कहा। उन्होंने कहा कि किसानों के साथ सीधे संबंधित विभागों को तत्परता के साथ कार्य करें। किसानों में जागरूकता पैदा कर योजनाओं से लाभान्वित करें।

आत्मा परियोजना से जिले से अधिकतम किसानों को देश तथा राज्य में कृषि तकनीक की जानकारी प्रदान करने के लिए अच्छे अनुसंधान केन्द्रों का भ्रमण कराएं। जिससे किसान अपनी खेती में अच्छी तकनीकी के साथ कर अधिक लाभ ले सकें। उन्होंने कहा कि आत्मा परियोजना की गतिविधियों का संचालन अनुसूचित जाति, जनजाति, महिला एवं लघु-सीमांत तथा अल्पसंख्यक कृषकों को कृषक रूचि समूह बनाकर प्रशिक्षण दिया जाए। प्रशिक्षण में अधिक से अधिक ऐसी महिलाओं को लिया जाएं जो स्वयं खेती किसानी एवं बटाई से खेती कराती है।

उन्होंने नवाचार कार्यक्रम के तहत कहा कि अजोला इकाइयां स्थापित की जाएं। अजोला इकाई लगाने के लिए गरीबी रेखा से नीचे जीवनयापन करने वाले किसान के पास पशुधन हो ऐसे कृषकों का चयन कर उनके यहां अजोला इकाई स्थापित की जाए। उन्होंने कृषकों को उद्यान की गतिविधियों के प्रति प्रोत्साहित करने, फल, बगीचा, सब्जी, फूल, मसाला एवं औषधि फसलों के रकवे को बढ़ावा देने के लिए राजीविका के साथ मिलकर अमरूद, निबू, आम, लिसोड़ा आदि लगाने के लिए स्वयं सहायता की महिलाओं को प्रेरित करें।

जैविक खेती करने के लिए राजीविका की महिला कृषकों को वर्मीकम्पोस्ट इकाई स्थापित करने के लिए प्रेरित करें। कलेक्टर ने अधिकारियाें से कहा कि जिले में आलू की पैदावार अधिक होती है इसलिए ऐसी कम्पनियों से अनुबंध करते हुए जिले के किसानों को जोड़े जो आलू का अधिक उत्पादन करते है। आलू उगाने वाले किसानों को अच्छी किस्म के आलू उगाने के लिए प्रेरित करें। जिस आलू से चिप्स, भुजिया व पापड़ बनाए जाते है। धौलपुर को आलू के नाम से जाना जाएं। इसलिए लोगों को प्रशिक्षण देकर जागृति पैदा करें।

जिले के कृषकों को जैविक खेती करने के लिए प्रेरित करते हुए आलू, टमाटर, हरीमिर्च, धनियां, अदरक, प्याज, लहसुन उगाने के साथ ही कृषि उपज मण्डी में उनको बेचने के लिए अलग से स्थान दिया जाएं। इस माैके पर कृषि विभाग के उप निदेशक कृषि विस्तार जिला परिषद के डॉ. दयाशंकर शर्मा, उप निदेशक कृषि एवं पदेन परियोजना निदेशक आत्मा राजेश कुमार शर्मा, अग्रणी बैंक अधिकारी किशोर चिलाना, कृषि महाविद्यालय अधिष्ठाता डॉ. जेपी यादव आदि उपस्थित रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें