सतर्कता:बिना मास्क के घूमेंगे ताे एक बार पुन: भुगतने हाेंगे गंभीर परिणाम : डॉ. रेनू

धौलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • रोटरी क्लब ने शुरू किया नो मास्क नो एंट्री अभियान

रोटरी क्लब धौलपुर सिटी द्वारा राजस्थान सरकार द्वारा चलाए जा रहे नो मास्क नो एंट्री अभियान के अंतर्गत ट्रैफिक पॉइंट पर जिला यातायात प्रभारी यशपाल सिंह के नेतृत्व में अभियान की शुरुआत की और सभी यातायात कर्मियों को राजस्थान पुलिस के लोगों लगे मास्को का वितरण किया। इस अवसर पर रोटरी क्लब की सचिव डॉ रेनू निखिल अग्रवाल ने कहा कि इन दिनों लोग कोरोना वायरस के प्रति लापरवाह होते जा रहे हैं।

यदि लोग इसी प्रकार सामाजिक दूरी का ध्यान किए बिना, बिना मास्क के घूमेंगे तो एक बार पुन हमें इसके गंभीर परिणाम भुगतने पड़ेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि आने वाले दिनों में कई त्योहार एक साथ आ रहे हैं जिसके चलते बाजारों में भीड़ भाड़ होगी। इसलिए प्रत्येक व्यक्ति को बिना मास्क के घर से नहीं निकलना चाहिए। डॉ रेनू निखिल अग्रवाल ने यातायात कर्मियों से भी आग्रह किया कि वे लोगों को नो मास्क नो एंट्री अभियान की जानकारी दें और उन्हें मास्क लगाने के लिए प्रेरित करें।

क्लब के अध्यक्ष अंकित अग्रवाल ने कहा कि यातायात पुलिसकर्मी सीधे तौर पर राहगीरों के संपर्क में आते हैं इसलिए क्लब द्वारा संक्रमण की रोकथाम को ध्यान में रखते हुए यातायात कर्मियों को मास्क वितरण किए गए हैं। रोटरी क्लब द्वारा जल्द ही अन्य थानों पर भी पुलिसकर्मियों के लिए मास्क उपलब्ध कराएगा।

इस अवसर पर यातायात प्रभारी यशपाल सिंह ने कहा कि धौलपुर शहर हम सभी का है इसलिए हम सभी की यह नैतिक जिम्मेदारी है कि बिना मास्क के घर से ना निकलें। अपने शहर को साफ सुंदर और स्वस्थ बनाने में प्रशासन का सहयोग करें।

उन्होंने साथ ही शहर वासियों से गुजारिश की, कि वे वाहन चलाते समय यातायात नियमों की फालना करें तथा दुकानदार भाई शहर के मुख्य बाजारों में दुकान से बाहर सामान रखकर जाम की स्थिति पैदा ना करें। इस अवसर पर सहायक यातायात प्रभारी बलविंदर सिंह, रंजीत दिवाकर एडवोकेट व अमन भार्गव एडवोकेट मुख्य रूप से उपस्थित थे।

