आयोजन:समाज में महिलाओं की भागीदारी बढ़ी, इसे और व्यापक बनाना जरुरी:अनिता

धौलपुर6 घंटे पहले
  • एक्सप्रेस वुमेन क्लब की ओर से विशिष्ट सेवा सम्मान समारोह आयोजित

प्रमुख समाज सेविका एवं एक्सप्रेस वुमेन क्लब की अध्यक्ष अनिता भार्गव ने समाज में नारी की अग्रणी भूमिका को बताते हुए कहा कि आज नारी शक्ति सामाजिक उत्थान में अपनी महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका का निर्वहन कर पुरुषों के साथ कंधे से कंधा मिलाकर कार्य कर रही है। इसे और व्यापक बनाने की जरुरत है। भार्गव एक्सप्रेस वुमेन क्लब द्वारा उत्कृष्ट सेवाओं के लिए आयोजित विशिष्ट सेवा सम्मान समारोह में बोल रही थीं।

क्लब की उपाध्यक्ष मनोरमा सिंह रजौरिया ने कहा कि विगत 3 वर्षो से एक्सप्रेस वुमेन क्लब धौलपुर शहर में जरूरतमंद परिवारों की अपनी ओर से यथासंभव मदद करता रहा है और भविष्य में भी यह कार्य जारी रहेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि कोरोना सकंट में ग्रुप की तरफ से जो बन पड़ा हम महिलाओं ने संगठित होकर जरूरतमंद परिवारों की मदद की, जो हमारी जिम्मेदारी को समझ कर कार्य करने का प्रतीक है।

सचिव डॉ नीतू तिवारी ने क्लब द्वारा आगामी वर्ष भर के कार्यक्रमों पर प्रकाश डालते हुए कहा कि बसंत पंचमी, अंतर्राष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस एवं जिला स्थापना दिवस पर क्लब की ओर से जरूरतमंद परिवारों के लिए अन्न-वस्त्र वितरण कार्यक्रम आयोजित किए जाएंगे। कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता करते हुए क्लब की संयोजक आराधना सिंह ने कहा कि आज समाज के अंदर अमीर और गरीब के बीच जीवन यापन में बहुत दूरी है।

देश का अमीर वर्ग जरूरतमंद लोगों के प्रति अपनी जिम्मेदारियों को समझने में उदासीन है। ऐसे समय में यदि हम इस दिशा में कार्य करते हैं तो निश्चित रूप से हमारे लिए जरूरतमंदों की सेवा करना बहुत बड़ा सौभाग्य व पुण्य का कार्य है। कार्यक्रम में उत्कृष्ट सेवाओं के लिए जिले की प्रमुख समाजसेविका मीनाक्षी मथुरिया, शालिनी शर्मा एवं क्लब की संयुक्त सचिव शीतल त्रिवेदी का पार्षद बनने पर सम्मान व अभिनंदन किया गया।

इस अवसर पर मुख्य अतिथि के रुप में बोलते हुए समाज सेविका एवं से.नि. शारीरिक शिक्षिका मीनाक्षी मथुरिया ने कहा कि क्लब की गतिविधियों का हिस्सा होना हमारे लिए गर्व की बात है। विशिष्ट अतिथि शालिनी शर्मा ने कहा कि उन्हें मिले सम्मान से वह न केवल अभिभूत हैं। बल्कि उन्हें क्लब के अन्य सदस्यों से समाज के प्रति स्वयं की जिम्मेदारियों को समझने का मौका भी मिला है।

शर्मा ने कहा कि मैं भविष्य में भी क्लब के माध्यम से अपनी सेवाएं समाज को समर्पित करती रहूंगी। पार्षद शीतल त्रिवेदी ने आभार व्यक्त करते हुए कहां की क्लब की गतिविधियों के साथ-साथ उन्हें पार्षद के रूप में जनता ने जो जिम्मेदारी सौंपी है उसका पूरी निष्ठा के साथ निर्वहन करने का प्रयास होगा। इस अवसर पर राधिका सिंह, प्रीति सिंह,मोहिनी त्रिवेदी,ज्योति जैन मौजूद थीं।

