कार्रवाई:हलैना से डेढ़ महीने पहले गायब युवती को पकड़ा

हलैनाएक घंटा पहले
कस्बे से करीब डेढ़ महीने पहले गुम युवती को पुलिस ने गुरुवार को पकड़ लिया। युवती ने उक्त समय में नदबई के युवक से आर्य समाज में शादी कर ली। पुलिस ने युवती के बालिग होने के चलते उसे उसकी इच्छानुसार शादी करने वाले युवक के साथ भेज दिया गया। एएसआई पूरन चंद शर्मा ने बताया कि हलैना निवासी ईश्वर चंद मित्तल ने 15 सितंबर को थाने पर अपनी पुत्री के गुम हो जाने की रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई थी।

जिसके बाद पुलिस ने जगह जगह लड़की की तलाश की। जिसके बाद पुलिस ने गुरुवार को लड़की को पकड़ लिया। युवती ने पुलिस को बताया कि वह परिजनों को बिना बताए ही अपने मामा के यहां जयपुर चली गई थी। बाद में उसने नदबई निवासी पारस जैन के साथ आर्य समाज गाजियाबाद में शादी कर ली।

इस पर पुलिस ने लड़की के शैक्षणिक दस्तावेज देखे, जिसमें लड़की 20 वर्ष से अधिक आयु की पाई गई। एएसआई शर्मा ने बताया कि पुलिस में लड़की ने नदबई निवासी पारस जैन के साथ की जाने की इच्छा जताई, जिस पर लड़की के परिजन बुलाए तो उन्होंने भी लड़की को अपने पास रखने से मना करते हुए पारस जैन के साथ ही भेज देने पर सहमति जताई।

