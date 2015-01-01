पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:धर्मशाला के कमरे का ताला तोड़कर, 37,500 रुपए ले गया युवक

कामां3 घंटे पहले
कस्बे की खंडेलवाल धर्मशाला में एक यात्री पड़ोस के ही दूसरे यात्री के कमरे का ताला तोड़ उसमें ठहरे जीजा-साले की करीब 37,500 रुपए की नकदी चोरी कर फरार हो गया। धर्मशाला प्रबंधक बलदेव सिंह ने बताया कि धर्मशाला के एक कमरे में जयपुर निवासी मोहम्मद हुसैन ठहरा हुआ था।

जबकि इसी के समीप कमरे की बगल वाले कमरे में यूपी हाथरस की सासनी तहसील के गांव बिररी निवासी नासिर खान व आगरा की शंकर नगर काॅलोनी निवासी निजाम खान भी ठहरे हुए थे। यह दोनों जीजा साले साड़ियों की फेरी लगा कर साड़ी बिक्री करने का कार्य करते हैं।

बुधवार सुबह जब दोनों जीजा-साले साड़ी की फेरी लगाने कस्बे में चले गए तो पीछे से बगल वाले कमरे में ठहरे जयपुर की अमृतपुरी काॅलोनी निवासी मोहम्मद हुसैन ने उनके कमरे का ताला तोड़कर करीब 37 हजार 500 सौ रुपए की नकदी चोरी कर ली और धर्मशाला से फरार हो गया। घटना का खुलासा उस समय हुआ जब जीजा-साले फेरी लगाने के बाद दोपहर को लंच करने के लिए धर्मशाला पहुंचे।

