तस्करों पर कार्रवाई:कामां और डीग से गाड़ी में भरकर कट्‌टीघर लेकर जा रहे 126 पशुओं को मुक्त कराया

कामां36 मिनट पहले
प्रशिक्षु आईपीएस कामां थानाधिकारी सुमित मेहरडा ने देर रात को ब्रज चौरासी परिक्रमा मार्ग में पशु तस्करों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करते हुए तीन गाड़ियों को पकड़कर उनमें लदी 65 भैंसों को भी मुक्त करा लिया। पुलिस ने पशु तस्करी में प्रयुक्त होने वाली गाड़ियों को जब्त कर चालक-परिचालकों को हिरासत में ले लिया है। पुलिस के अनुसार कई दिनों से मुखबिर से सूचना मिल रही थी कि पशु तस्कर ब्रज चौरासी परिक्रमा मार्ग से होकर पशुओं के गाडियों मे निर्दयता पूर्वक भरकर राजस्थान से उत्तर प्रदेश के अलीगढ़ के बूचडख़ानों में ले जाए जा रहे है।

पहले यह पशु तस्कर देवी गेट, अंबेडकर सर्किल, कोसी चौराहे होते उत्तर प्रदेश की सीमा में प्रवेश करते थे, लेकिन पिछले कई दिनों से प्रशिक्षु आईपीएस द्वारा की जा रही ताबड़तोड़ कार्रवाई से घबरा कर पशु तस्करों ने अपना रास्ता बदल दिया था। अब यह पशु तस्कर गांव अंगरावली से ब्रज चौरासी परिक्रमा मार्ग होते हुए सीधे यूपी में प्रवेश कर रहे थे।

जिस पर देर रात्रि को ब्रज चौरासी कोस में कार्रवाई करते हुए तीन गाड़ियों में लदी पांच दर्जन से अधिक भैंसों को मुक्त कराकर थाने लाया गया पशु तस्करों से मुक्त कराई गई 65 भैंसों को जब थाने के समीप के एक नोहरे में उतारा गया तो वहां भैंसों के तबेले का नजारा देखने को मिला।

पशु तस्करी के आरोप में पुलिस द्वारा सहाबुद्दीन पुत्र कमरू निवासी दोहा थाना फिरोजपुर झिरका, वकील पुत्र सद्दीक कुरैशी निवासी दोहा थाना फिरोजपुर झिरका, हारिस पुत्र सुलेमान मेव निवासी दोहा थाना फिरोजपुर झिरका शाहिद पुत्र साहबुद्दीन कसाई निवासी दोहा थाना फिरोजपुर झिरका, शकील पुत्र कल्लू लोहार निवासी पीचूपाड़ा थाना बांदीकुई, भोलू पुत्र इब्राहिम कुरैशी निवासी भाडेता थाना पुन्हाना को गिरफ्तार किया है।

बेरहमी से पशुओं को ट्रकों में ले जा रहे 5 गिरफ्तार

डीग. डीग थाना पुलिस ने देर रात थाना परिसर के सामने डीग-नगर मार्ग पर दो ट्रकों में बुरी तरह से ठूंस-ठूंसकर पशुओं को भरकर ले जा रहे पांच लोगों को गिरफ्तार कर आरोपियों के खिलाफ पशु क्रूरता एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। थाना प्रभारी हवासिंह ने बताया कि सोमवार की रात गश्त के दौरान मुखबिर से सूचना मिली कि नगर से डीग की ओर दो लाल रंग के ट्रकों में बेरहमी से पशुओं को भरकर लाया जा रहा है। जिन्हें कट्टी खाने के लिए उत्तरप्रदेश ले जा रहे है।

सूचना पर देर रात थाना परिसर के सामने की गई नाकाबंदी के दौरान नगर की ओर से आ रहे दो आयशर केंट्रा ट्रकों को रोककर देखा गया तो दोनों ट्रकों में बडी तादाद में निर्दयता पूर्वक पशुओं को भरकर रखा हुआ था। पुलिस ने दोनों ट्रकों से 21 भैस व 1 भैसा सहित 40 पाडों को बरामद कर आरोपी मानौता पुन्हाना नूंह निवासी इम्तियाज पुत्र जाकिर हुसैन, गिलाडी दौसा निवासी हरी भोपा, छपरा पहाड़ी निवासी तौफीक पुत्र छुटमल मेव, पिनऊआ नूंह निवासी इरफान मेव एवं पुन्हाना के ईरशाद पुत्र नोमाज मेव को गिरफ्तार किया है।

