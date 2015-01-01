पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

परक्रिमा:84 कोस यात्रा पहुंची कामां, श्री कृष्ण के चरणों के दर्शन कर अभिभूत हुए श्रद्धालु

कामां4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

केदारनाथ धाम की तलहटी पर रात्रि विश्राम व दर्शन के बाद राधारानी ब्रजयात्रा लुक लुक कुंड, गया कांड होती हुई कामां कस्बे के सरकारी अस्पताल के सामने अपने पड़ाव स्थल पर पहुंची इस दौरान यात्रा का रास्ते में जगह-जगह पुष्प वर्षा कर स्वागत किया गया।

श्रीमान मंदिर गहवरवन बरसाना के परम पूज्य संत पद्मश्री विभूषित रमेश बाबा के निर्देशन में चल रही श्रीराधा रानी ब्रज 84 कोस यात्रा ने रविवार को कामवन में प्रवेश किया। इससे पूर्व यात्रा लुहेसर होते हुए चरण पहाड़ी पहुंची जहॉं यात्री भगवान श्री कृष्ण के चरण चरणों के दर्शन कर अभिभूत हो गए श्री कृष्ण के चरण दर्शनों से सभी अभिभूत हुए।

लेकिन लुक लुक कुण्ड को लुप्त देखकर यात्री आहत हो गए लुक लुक कुंड पर लोगों ने अतिक्रमण कर उसे खेत का रूप दे दिया है। जहां अब अतिक्रमणकारियों द्वारा फसल उगाई जा रही है। यात्रा प्रभारी राधाकांत शास्त्री ने बताया कि आदि वृन्दावन के नाम से जिसकी पहचान पुराणों व शास्त्रों में वर्णित है।

उस काम्यवन में वे सभी दिव्य तीर्थ पूजा के केंद्र रहे। जिसे स्वयं भगवान श्रीकृष्ण ने स्थापित किया लुक लुक कुण्ड, धर्मराज कुण्ड, पंचतीर्थ, प्रयागराज, गया कुण्ड, लंका, सेतुबंध रामेश्वर, चौरासी खंभे आदि कामवन की अनमोल धरोहर हैं इन समस्त तीर्थस्थलों की दुर्दशा को देख कर यात्रियों का मन व्यथित हो गया ।

लुक लुक कुण्ड पर श्री कृष्ण ग्वालों साथ खेलते थे जो अब लुप्त होकर खेत के रूप में है। राधाकांत शास्त्री ने जिला प्रशासन से माग की है कि अविलंब समस्त लीला स्थलों के पुनः स्थापन की पहल की जाए। गया कुण्ड पर काम्यवन वासियों ने यात्रियों का स्वागत सत्कार किया डीग दरवाजे पर कांति प्रसाद शर्मा राजू शर्मा सहित कामां नगर वासियों ने जोरदार आवभगत की यात्रा का पुष्प वर्षा से स्वागत कर सभी यात्रियों को यात्रियों को प्रसाद वितरित किया। के पश्चात यात्रा तीर्थराज विमल कुण्ड की परिक्रमा कर अपने पड़ाव स्थल पर पहुंची।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें