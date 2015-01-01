पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गरीबाें को आशियाने में भ्रष्टाचार:पहाड़ी में मृतक के नाम से उठाया आवास योजना का भुगतान, चार टीमों ने की जांच

पहाड़ी/कामां44 मिनट पहले
पहाड़ी. प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के घाेटाले की छानबीन करते हुए टीम।
  • 12 पंचायतों का किया निरीक्षण

कामां और पहाड़ी पंचायत समितियों में प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना में घपले की शिकायत को लेकर राज्य सरकार द्वारा अधिशाषी अभियंता के नेतृत्व में चार टीमों का गठन कर पहाड़ी और कामां पंचायत समिति की ग्राम पंचायतों में बने मकानों का मौके पर जाकर निरीक्षण किया गया। जिसमें एक ही तरह के फ़ोटो लगने और किश्त पूरी चुकाने के बाद भी मकान नहीं बनने का मामला सामने आया। इसी के साथ मृतक के नाम से भी आवास योजना का भुगतान उठाने का मामला आया है।

जयपुर से जांच पड़ताल करने पहुंची टीम के प्रभारी रमेश कुमार जैन ने बताया कि पहाड़ी और कामां पंचायत समिति में प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना में गड़बड़ी की शिकायत सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता विजय मिश्रा द्वारा की गई थी। जिसको लेकर सरकार द्वारा टीम बनाकर पूरी जांच कराई जा रही है। जिसको लेकर मंगलवार को पहाड़ी पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र में चार टीमों को भेजा गया है।

जिसमे गंगोरा ग्राम पंचायत के बलवीर पुत्र जगतार सिंह जिसके पास पहले से मकान बना हुआ है और पंचायत समिति द्वारा पुनः प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना में मकान बनवाने की स्वीकृति निकाली गई है। निरीक्षण में सामने आया कि आवास योजना में मृतकों के नाम से भी भुगतान उठ गया। साथ ही जिन लाभर्थियों के मकानों को देखा गया उनके प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना में मिलने वाली राशि से करीब तीन गुना मकान बने हुए पाए गए है।

कामां में प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना की जांच करने पहुंची जिला परिषद की टीम

कामां पंचायत समिति में भारी पैमाने पर प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना में हो रहे गड़बड़ झाले कि जांच में अब दिनों दिन तेजी आ रही है। सोमवार को जयपुर से आई टीम द्वारा भौतिक सत्यापन किए जाने के बाद मंगलवार को जिला परिषद सीईओ अमित यादव के निर्देश पर मंगलवार को चार सदस्यीय टीम कामां पहुंची और पंचायत बिलग, भंडारा व नंदेरा पहुंचकर आवास योजना के तहत बने मकानों का भौतिक सत्यापन किया तथा संबंधित पंचायतों के ग्राम विकास अधिकारियों से आवास योजना के निर्माण के बारे में जानकारी की।

जिप के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी अमित यादव के निर्देश पर सहायक अभियंता विकास कुमार व सहायक लेखा अधिकारी केडी शर्मा के नेतृत्व में कामां पहुंची जिला परिषद की 4 सदस्यीय टीम ने ग्राम पंचायत बिलग भंडारा व नंदेरा पहुंच कर प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के तहत बने मकानों का भौतिक सत्यापन किया और ग्राम विकास अधिकारियों को मौके पर ही तलब कर मकान निर्माण में जारी की गई मस्टरोल व आवेदनों के बारे में जानकारियां की।

आवास निर्माण में मस्ट्रॉल जारी की जानी चाहिए थी लेकिन किसी भी मकान निर्माण के दौरान श्रमिकों के लिए मस्ट्रॉल तक जारी नहीं की गई। बिना श्रमिकों से कार्य कराए ही फर्जी लाभार्थी को सीधा ही भुगतान कर दिया।
17 ग्राम विकास अधिकारियों को मिले नोटिस
प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना में प्रथम दृष्टया अनियमितताएं साबित होने पर जिला परिषद के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी अमित यादव ने 17 ग्राम पंचायतों के ग्राम विकास अधिकारियों को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी किए हैं।

