प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना में भ्रष्टाचार:गरीबों के लिए बिना आवास बने ही हो गया भुगतान, अधिकारियों ने नहीं किया मुआयना

कामां3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कामां. पंचायत समिति कार्यालय में जांच करने पहुंची टीम।
  • एक ही मकान का फोटो दो जगह किया अपलोड

प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के तहत गरीबी की रेखा से नीचे जीवन यापन करने वाले परिवारों को आवास उपलब्ध कराने के लिए दी गई सहायता राशि में बिना मकान बनाए ही हड़पने का मामला सामने आया है।

प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना में हो रहे घोटाले की सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता विजय मिश्रा द्वारा शिकायत किए जाने के बाद ग्रामीण विकास मंत्रालय जयपुर की एक टीम सोमवार को अधिशासी अभियंता रमेश कुमार जैन के नेतृत्व में पहुंची और कामां पंचायत समिति के विभिन्न गांवों में जाकर प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के तहत निर्मित हुए आवासों का भौतिक सत्यापन किया। भौतिक सत्यापन करने पहुंची टीम उस समय भौचक्की रह गई जब एक ही मकान का फोटो दोनों जगह पोर्टल पर अपलोड कर दो जगह प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना की रकम का भुगतान कर दिया गया।

शिकायतकर्ता सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता विजय मिश्रा ने ग्रामीण विकास मंत्रालय के अधिशासी अभियंता रमेश कुमार जैन को बताया कि गांव सहसन निवासी हरबंस के नाम प्रधानमंत्री आवास की सहायता राशि का किसी अन्य के खाते में तीन किस्तों में भुगतान किया जा चुका है। इसके अलावा मृत व्यक्ति व पलायन कर चुके लोगों के नाम से प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना का डेढ़ लाख रुपए की सहायता राशि फर्जी तरीके से उठा ली गई।

पंचायती राज के कार्मिकों द्वारा जिओ ट्रैकिंग के द्वारा एक मकान की फोटो को पोर्टल पर कामां व पहाड़ी के दो अलग-अलग लाभार्थियों के नाम से अपलोड कर फर्जी भुगतान कर दिया गया है। भौतिक सत्यापन के दौरान प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना का कार्य देख रहे तकनीकी सहायकों ने आज तक गांवों में जाकर लाभार्थियों के मकानों का मुआयना तक नही किया। लाभार्थियों के फर्जी आवेदन कर भुगतान भी करवा दिया गया। कहीं-कहीं तो मामला यहां तक देखने को मिला कि लाभार्थियों के आवेदन ही नहीं थे।

जबकि उनके नाम प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना का भुगतान कर दिया गया था। ग्रामीण विकास पंचायती राज विभाग की टीम देर रात को कामां में ही ठहरी हुई थी टीम कल मंगलवार को पहाड़ी पंचायत समिति की ग्राम पंचायत घाटमीका, कठौल, सहसन व कामा पंचायत समिति की ग्राम पंचायत भंडारा व बिलग,गढाजान का दौरा कर प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के तहत निर्मित हुए मकानों का भौतिक सत्यापन करेगी। पंचायती राज विभाग का विभाग भौतिक सत्यापन करने वाली पंचायती राज विभाग की टीम में सहायक अभियंता मुकेश गुप्ता, सहायक सांख्यिकी अधिकारी जगमोहन मीणा व विष्णु शर्मा शामिल हैं।

