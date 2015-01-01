पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:बरौलीधाऊ में राधा-रानी ब्रज यात्रा का पुष्प वर्षा से स्वागत, आज कामां में मंगल प्रवेश

कामां4 घंटे पहले
संतों के पग जहां-जहां भी पड़े अपने पीछे भक्ति, प्रेम, ज्ञान और उन्नति के संस्कार छोड़ गए। ऐसे में बात ब्रज की हो तो वो और भी विलक्षण हो जाती है। गांव बरौलीधाऊ से गुजरती श्री राधा रानी ब्रज यात्रा के स्वागत के लिए लोगों ने पलक पावडे़ बिछा दिए। गांव में प्रवेश करते ही आवभगत की जो शुरूआत हुई वह गांव के अंतिम छोर तक चली।

गांव बरौलीधाऊ से गुजरने के बाद राधा रानी ब्रज यात्रा ने केदारनाथ झीरी मंदिर में अपना पड़ाव डाल दिया जहां से रविवार को यात्रा का कामां कस्बे में मंगल प्रवेश करेगी। बरसाना मान मंदिर सेवा संस्थान के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष राधाकांत शास्त्री ने बताया कि संत रमेश बाबा के सानिध्य में चल रही ब्रज चौरासी कोस राधारानी पदयात्रा यात्रा शनीवार को आदि बद्री धाम से अलीपुर, पशुपतिनाथ पसोपा, बरौली धाऊ होते हुए केदारनाथ पहुंची।

गत 30 वर्षों से यात्रा का संचालन कर रहे मान मंदिर सेवा संस्थान के नरसिंह बाबा ने बताया कि धाऊ बरौली आदि बद्री और केदारनाथ के बीच का गांव है। सारी यात्राएं यहां से गुजरती हैं। इस मौके पर ब्रजवासी श्याम सुन्दर ने सुर जुड़ा “मैय्या तेरौ लाला के पाम निकर गो, गोपीनाथ के पीछे पर गो”सुनाया तो सभी झूम उठे। नरसिंह बाबा ने उनके सुर में सुर मिलाते हुए गाया “ बरौली गांव बड़ौ है प्यारो”, जवानी में भजन ले नाम क्यों देखे बाट बुढ़ापे की जैसे कई भजनों से जन भक्ति और प्रेम की अलख जगाई।

गांव बरौलीधाऊ से गुजरते वक्त ग्राम पंचायत सरपंच प्रतिनिधि नंदो सिंह गुर्जर केे नेतृत्व ग्रामीणों ने पुष्पप वर्षा व श्रीजी की आरती उतारकर कर यात्रा का स्वागत किया। यात्रा रविवार सुबह कामां कस्बे में प्रवेश कर अक्खडवाडी स्थान पर दो दिवसीय पड़ाव डालेगी सोमवार को रानी ब्रज यात्रा कामा कस्बे मेंं नगर भ्रमण के लिए निकलेगी।

