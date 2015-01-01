पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:पालिकाध्यक्ष पद की हो सकती है खरीद-फरोख्त, रुकवाने की मांग

कामां3 घंटे पहले
सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता विजय मिश्रा ने केंद्रीय चुनाव आयुक्त के नाम एसडीएम विनोद कुमार मीणा को ज्ञापन सौंपकर नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष पद के चुनाव के लिए जीते हुए पार्षदों की खरीद-फरोख्त व पैसे लेकर वोट डालने पर रोक लगवाने की मांग को लेकर ज्ञापन सौंपा है।

नगर पालिका पार्षद पद के लिए संपन्न हुए चुनावों के रविवार को परिणाम आ जाने के बाद सभी राजनीतिक दलों द्वारा पालिकाध्यक्ष पद के लिए जीते हुए पार्षदों को लाखों रुपए का लालच देकर खरीद फरोख्त किए जाने का षड्यंत्र रचा जा रहा है यह लोकतंत्र में जनता द्वारा दिए गए जनमत के साथ धोखा है इससे भ्रष्टाचार को बढ़ावा मिलेगा

इसे रोकने के लिए सभी विजयी पार्षदों की बैठक लेकर उन्हें आवश्यक निर्देश दिए जाएं जिससे स्वच्छ, ईमानदार, विकासशील पार्षद ही नगर पालिकाध्यक्ष चुना जा सके जिससे कामा के विकास को गति मिल सके साथ ही राजनीतिक दलों द्वारा बाड़ेबंदी कर खरीद-फरोख्त रोकने के लिए जीते हुए प्रत्याशियों को नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष का चुनाव होने तक व्यक्तिगत रूप से स्थानीय निर्वाचन कार्यालय में उपस्थिति दर्ज कराए जाने का प्रावधान सुनिश्चित किया जाए खरीद-फरोख्त करने वाले एवं पैसा लेकर अध्यक्ष पद के लिए मतदान करने वाले पार्षदों के खिलाफ गुप्त रूप से सीबीआई एवं भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो से जांच कराकर उनके खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कर कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाए।

