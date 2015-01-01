पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपराध:भरतपुर के कुम्हेर में बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने युवक को गोली मार कर घायल किया, डेढ़ लाख रुपए लूटे

कुम्हेर23 मिनट पहले
कुम्हेर। बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने युवक को गोली मार कर डेढ़ लाख रुपए लूट लिए।
  • घायल सीकरी से फर्नीचर लेकर लौट रहा था

(राहुल सिंह फौजदार)। भरतपुर जिले में कुम्हेर कस्बे के नदबई-कुम्हेर रोड पर बीती रात दो अज्ञात बाइक सवार बदमाश गांव बांसरोली के समीप मामडौली निवासी एक युवक को गोली मारकर एक लाख पचास हजार रुपये लूटकर भाग गए। गोली लगने से युवक घायल हो गया।

कुम्हेर थाना अधिकारी रघुवीर सिंह ने बताया कि रात्रि में मामडोली थाना उच्चैन, निवासी मानसिंह पुत्र उदयसिंह सीकरी कस्बे से फर्नीचर लेकर अपने गांव जा रहा था। नदबई-कुम्हेर रोड पर गांव बांसरोली के समीप बाइक सवार दो बदमाशों ने धक्का देकर पीड़ित युवक को जमीन पर गिरा दिया और गोली मारकर घायल कर दिया। बदमाश युवक से डेढ़ लाख रुपए लूटकर फरार हो गए।

सूचना पर नदबई थाना पुलिस और कुम्हेर थाना पुलिस मौके पर पहुंचीं, लेकिन घटनास्थल कुम्हेर थाना क्षेत्र का होने के कारण मामला थाना कुम्हेर पर दर्ज करवाया गया। घायल युवक को सीएचसी नदबई पर भर्ती कराया गया जहां से जयपुर रैफर कर दिया गया।

