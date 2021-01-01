पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

धर्म:मन की एकाग्रता मनुष्य के लिए मोक्ष का द्वार खोलती है : विनोद शास्त्री

नदबई6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कस्बे के हाट बाजार में चल रही भागवत कथा में कथावाचक विनोद शरण शास्त्री महाराज ने प्रवचन देते हुए कहा जिस मनुष्य ने अपने मन को एकाग्र कर लिया समझो उसके मोक्ष के द्वार खुल गए। मनुष्य का पूरा जीवन संघर्ष में रहता है जिससे उसका मन चलायमान बना रहता है। वह अपने मन को एकाग्र नहीं कर पाता और इधर-उधर भटकता रहता है।

जो मनुष्य अपने मन को शांत कर लेता है तो उसकी इच्छाएं भी कम होने लगती हैं। जब तक मन हो एकाग्र नहीं होगा तब तक मनुष्य इधर-उधर भटकेगा। जो मनुष्य अपने मन को एकाग्र कर लेगा वह आध्यात्म की राह पकड़ लेता है। अध्यात्म के रास्ते में मनुष्य को ज्ञान प्राप्त होने लगता है और वह भक्ति के मार्ग से जुड़ जाता है। उस व्यक्ति के सारे रास्ते खुल जाते हैं और वह मोक्ष की प्राप्ति करता है।

भागवत कथा में कथावाचक ने लोगों को नशे से दूर रहने की बात कही। उन्होंने कहा नशा आदमी को बर्बादी की ओर ले जाता है। इसीलिए व्यक्ति नशे से दूर रहें। छठवे दिन भागवत कथा में कथावाचक द्वारा रुक्मणी विवाह की कथा संगीत के धुन पर सुनाई। भक्तगणों के जयकारों से पूरा पांडाल गुंजायमान हो रहा था। शाम को भागवत कथा की महाआरती कर भक्त गणों के लिए प्रसादी वितरित की गई।

कलश यात्रा के साथ श्रीमद भागवत कथा का हुआ शुभारंभ

तीर्थराज विमल कुंड स्थित मुरली मनोहर कावडिय़ा मंदिर में मंगलवार से श्रीमद् भागवत सप्ताह कथा का शुभारंभ हुआ। शुभारंभ से पूर्व मंगलवार दोपहर को बैण्ड बाजों के साथ कस्बे के मुख्य बाजार में होकर कलश यात्रा निकाली गई। कलश यात्रा कस्बेवासियों द्वारा जगह जगह स्वागत किया गया। मंदिर के महंत प्रीतम दास बाबा ने बताया कि मंगलवार से श्रीमद् भागवत सप्ताह ज्ञान यज्ञ का शुभारंभ हो गया है।

कथा शुभारंभ से पूर्व कस्बे के डीग गेट, लाल दरवाजा, सदर बाजार, मण्डी बाजार, नगर पालिका होते हुए कथा स्थल पर पहुंचकर कलश यात्रा सम्पन्न हुई। श्री मदभागवत कथा समापन 8 फरवरी को होगा तथा 9 फरवरी को हवन यज्ञ व भंडारे का आयोजन किया जाएगा। श्रीमद् भागवत कथा के कथावाचक मथुरा के अरुण शास्त्री है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO ने कहा- वैक्सीन पर राष्ट्रवादी रवैया सही नहीं, इससे वायरस ज्यादा ताकतवर और खतरनाक हो जाएगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser