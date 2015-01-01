पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरुकता अभियान:छह हजार परिवारों को रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बढ़ाने की दवाई वितरित की

नदबईएक घंटा पहले
कोविड-19 महामारी की रोकथाम को लेकर स्वयं की देखभाल एवं रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बढ़ाने हेतु एडवाइजरी सरकार द्वारा जारी की गई। जिसके निर्देशन में राजकीय होम्योपैथिक औषधालय द्वारा भामाशाह के सहयोग से दवाई उपलब्ध करवाकर क्षेत्र में वितरित करवाई गई। इसके लिए आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता को अधिकारियों ने आवश्यक निर्देश दिए।

होम्योपैथिक औषधालय के प्रभारी डॉ निरंजन सिंह एवं उनकी टीम के निर्देशन में दवाइयां तैयार करवाई। इस मौके पर बाल विकास परियोजना अधिकारी कमल सिंह मीणा ने आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित करते हुए कहा सोशल डिस्टेंस एवं मास्क का आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता विशेष ध्यान रखें।

घर-घर जाकर लोगों को इस महामारी के बारे में जागरूक करते हुए दवाई वितरित करें। जिससे लोग इस महामारी से बचे रहें। यह दवाई लोगों के लिए इम्युनिटी सिस्टम को मजबूत बनाती है। डॉ निरंजन सिंह ने बताया कस्बा में करीब 6000 परिवारों के लगभग 35000 लोगों को यह दवाई उपलब्ध करवाई गई है। इस मौके पर ओमप्रकाश चौधरी, केदार, लालाराम, केशव देव आदि टीम के सदस्य मौजूद थे।

