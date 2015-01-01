पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मीटिंग:उसे किसी कीमत पर नहीं रुकने दिया जाएगा: विधायक अवाना

नदबई4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सरकार का लक्ष्य चहंुमुखी विकास कराना है

नगर पालिका चुनावों को लेकर विधायक कार्यालय पर कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं की बैठक प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी के प्रभारी पूर्व संसदीय सचिव दिलीप चौधरी के मुख्य आतिथ्य में हुई। कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता नदबई विधायक जोगिंदर सिंह अवाना ने की। विशिष्ट अतिथि जमवारामगढ़ विधायक गोपाल मीणा, नपा अध्यक्ष बालमुकंद बिहारिया, पालिका उपाध्यक्ष अजय जैन थे। कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित करते हुए मुख्य अतिथि ने कहा कि पालिका बोर्ड कांग्रेस का बनना है, जिससे विकास की कड़ी से कड़ी जुड़ सकें।

प्रदेश की सरकार एवं विधायक जोगिंदर अवाना के सहयोग से नदबई के विकास को नए आयाम मिले हैं। नदबई विधायक जोगिंदर सिंह अवाना ने कहा नदबई का विकास जनता से अछूता नहीं है। पिछले कुछ समय में जो विकास हुआ है प्रत्येक नागरिक जानता है। सड़क, बिजली, पानी जैसी मूलभूत आवश्यकताओं का तीव्र गति से विकास किया जा रहा है। पिछली जनसुनवाईयों में किए गए वायदे आज कस्बा वासियों के सामने पूर्ण हो चुके हैं। शहर में जगमगाती लाइटे शहर के नये रोड आज आपके सामने हैं।

आने वाले समय में भी विकास की गति तीव्र गति से चलती रहेगी। विकास को किसी कीमत पर रुकने नहीं दिया जाएगा। प्रदेश की सरकार का लक्ष्य चहुमुखी विकास कराना है। कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं की मेहनत निश्चित रूप से नगर पालिका में कांग्रेस का बोर्ड बनाएगी। इस मौके पर व्यापार मंडल अध्यक्ष शिवदयाल गोयल, पूर्व कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष प्रशांत उपाध्याय, सत्येन्द्र कबई, अरब सिंह, संजय रौतवार, भरत करही, संजय उपाध्याय, सत्येंद्र कबई , हरीश गोयल आदि माैजूद थे।

