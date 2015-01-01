पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हाइटेक खेती:बैंक बीसीए का काम छोड़ हाईटेक खेती से कमाए 8.50 लाख रुपए

नदबई
  
नदबई. खीरे की फसल दिखाता हुआ किसान
  • भास्कर में अन्य किसान का लेख पढ़ने के बाद नदबई की ग्राम पंचायत खांगरी के विजय सिंह ने शुरू की खेती

नदबई के ग्राम पंचायत खाँगरी के रहने वाले विजय सिंह ने पारंपरिक खेती छोड़ जब हाईटेक खेती की तो अच्छा मुनाफा उन्हें मिला। अब वह लोगों को हाईटेक खेती करने के लिए प्रेरित कर रहे हैं। सिंह ने बताया पहले उनके पिता हरीशचन्द अपनी पैतृक जमीन पर परम्परागत खेती किया करते थे। लेकिन उन्हें कुछ ज्यादा मुनाफा नहीं होता था

विजय सिहं ने स्नातक करने के बाद नौकरी के प्रयास किये और लगभग 6 साल तक नई दिल्ली में प्राइवेट नौकरी की। अपने गांव से ज्यादा दूरी होने के कारण उन्होंने दिल्ली की नौकरी छोडकर नदबई में पीएनबी बैंक के बैंक बीसीए के तौर पर कार्य करने लगे जिसमें से उनको ठीक-ठाक आय अर्जित हो रही थी। एक दिन वो अपने कम्प्यूटर पर दैनिक भास्कर अखबार में जयपुर के किसान खेमाराम चौधरी का ‘खेती से बने करोडपति” लेख पढ़ रहे थे।

इसके बाद कार्यालय परियोजना निदेशक आत्मा भरतपुर द्वारा आयोजित कृषक प्रशिक्षण में भाग लेने का मौका मिला । इस प्रशिक्षण में भी ग्रीन हाउस की जानकारी दी गई थी। प्रशिक्षण में भरतपुर जिले में रूदावल में बने हुए ग्रीन-हाउस, तथा जयपुर में राजस्थान सरकार के बस्सी में स्थापित फार्म पर बने हुए ग्रीन हाउस के बारे में भी जानकारी दी गई।

इन दोनों जगहों पर सम्पर्क करने तथा जयपुर के अन्य किसानों से सम्पर्क करने के बाद ग्रीन हाउस लगाने की योजना बनाई। परियोजना निदेशक आत्मा भरतपुर योगेश कुमार शर्मा से इस बावत् सम्पर्क करने पर उन्होंने बताया कि ग्रीन हाउस निर्माण के लिए राजस्थान सरकार द्वारा 70 प्रतिशत तक अनुदान दिया जा रहा है तथा एक किसान अधिकतम 4000 वर्गमीटर क्षेत्र में ग्रीन हाउस बना सकता है।

पहली बार में 33 टन खीरे का किया उत्पादन

उन्होने पहली फसल खीरे की लगाई जिसमें उन्हें लगभग 33 टन खीरे का उत्पादन प्राप्त हुआ। औसत बाजार भाव 26 रुपये प्रतिकिलो मिला। जिसमें खाद-बीज, मजदूरी और दवाईयां इत्यादि पर 2 लाख रुपये का खर्च काटने के बाद 6.50 लाख रुपये का शुद्ध लाभ हुआ। देखते-ही-देखते विजय सिंह अपने क्षेत्र के किसानों के लिए रोल मॉडल बन गये। अब उनको देखकर अन्य किसान भी प्रोत्साहित हो रहे हैं। तथा ग्रीन हाउस लगाने की तैयारी कर रहे हैं।

विजय सिंह द्वारा लगाये गये ग्रीन-हाउस को देखने के बाद मिले प्रोत्साहन से, वर्तमान में एक किसान द्वारा 2000 वर्गमीटर तथा दूसरे किसान द्वारा 3000 वर्गमीटर क्षेत्र में ग्रीन हाउस बनाया जा रहा है।विजय सिंह का कहना है कि वर्तमान में उद्यान विभाग, भरतपुर कृषि विभाग, भरतपुर तथा परियोजना निदेशक आत्मा, भरतपुर द्वारा पूरा सहयोग प्राप्त हो रहा है।

