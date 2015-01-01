पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मीटिंग:बैठक में कोरोना संक्रमण रोकने के लिए डॉक्टरों व कर्मचारियों को दिए निर्देश

नदबई4 घंटे पहले
खंड मुख्य चिकित्सा नदबई के सभागार कक्ष में समीक्षा बैठक मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डॉ. लक्ष्मण सिंह के मुख्य आतिथ्य में हुई। अध्यक्षता उपखण्ड अधिकारी हेमराज गुर्जर द्वारा की गई। बैठक में उपखण्ड अधिकारी द्वारा सर्वप्रथम कोरोना महामारी को बढ़ने से रोकने हेतु आवश्यक दिशा -निर्देश दिए।

कोरोना महामारी के आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देशों का पालन करते हुए मास्क पहनने, बार-बार हाथ साफ करने तथा 2 गज दूरी बनाये रखने हेतु आमजन को जागरूक करें। बैठक के मुख्य अतिथि डाॅ. लक्ष्मण सिंह द्वारा प्रत्येक सीएचसी /पीएचसी पर तीन प्रकार के ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर आवश्यक रूप से उपलब्ध रखने के लिए निर्देशित किया।

समस्त चिकित्सा संस्थानों पर समस्त प्रकार की आवश्यक दवाईयों की डिमांड हेतु, इण्डेन्टेशन द्वारा दवाईयों की पूर्ण उपलब्धता रखने के लिए सीएचसी एवं पीएचसी प्रभारियों को आदेशित किया। हैल्थ वैलनेस सेंटरों पर एनसीडी कार्यक्रम के सफल संचालन एवं रिपोर्टिंग पर विशेष ध्यान देने की बात कही।

खण्ड मुख्य चिकित्सा अधिकारी डाॅ. राहुल कौशिक द्वारा कोरोना के साथ - साथ मौसमी बीमारियों डेंगू, मलेरिया आदि से बचाव के लिए समस्त सीएचसी / पीएचसी प्रभारियों को कार्ययोजना बनाकर एक्टिव सर्वे के द्वारा बुखार के मरीजों की जांच की स्लाइड कलेक्शन कर आवश्यक उपाय, यथा अबेट एमएलओ डलवाना साथ ही आवश्यकता पड़ने पर फॉगिंग कराना आदि के निर्देश दिये।

साथ ही एएनएम को सरकार की फ्लैगशिप योजनाओं के सफल बनाने के लिए निर्देशित किया। नसबन्दी लक्ष्यों की शत-प्रतिशत पूर्ति के लिए समस्त चिकित्सकीय स्टॉफ को पाबंद कर आगामी पुरूष नसबन्दी के पखवाड़े में प्रत्येक एएनएम द्वारा 01-01 पुरूष नसबन्दी करवाने के लिए निर्देशित किया। बैठक में समस्त चिकित्सा अधिकारी, प्रभारी खण्ड नदबई, बीपीएम बीएनओ, बीएचएस, बीएएम, समस्त एएनएम तथा कार्यालय स्टॉफ उपस्थित थे।

