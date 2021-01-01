पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विरोध:पटवारियों का कार्य बहिष्कार जारी, 16 दिन से नदबई के 53 गांवों में नहीं हो रहे राजस्व कार्य

नदबई2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पटवार संघ नदबई द्वारा तहसील अध्यक्ष राजमोहन सिंह के नेतृत्व में मांगों को लेकर उपखण्ड अधिकारी हेमराज गुर्जर को ज्ञापन सौंपा गया। ज्ञापन में बताया कि पटवार मंडलों के सम्पूर्ण कार्यों का बहिष्कार जारी रहेगा 16 दिनों से नदबई के 19 पटवार मंडल के 53 गांव के कोई भी राजस्व कार्य नहीं हो रहे हैं। ऑन लाइन क्रॉप कटिंग का बहिष्कार किया जायेगा 8 फरवरी को संभाग मुख्यालय पर ‘लाल बस्ता सड़क रैली का आयोजन किया जाएगा व धरना दिया जाएगा।

20 फरवरी 2021 को सभी जिला मुख्यालय पर रक्तदान शिविर, एक यूनिट 3600 के नाम का आयोजन किया जाएगा। राजकीय अवकाश के दिन कार्य नहीं किया जायेगा। इस मौके पर धर्मेंद्र मीना, कुलदीप गुर्जर, विष्णु भातरा, अनीज कुमार, रोमसिह, गौरव, राहुल मीना, अजय सिंह, धर्मेन्द्र, करण सिंह, जितेंद्र सिंह, गजब सिंह, योगेन्द्र सिंह, काल्पना, टीना आदि मौजूद थे।

पहाड़ी . राजस्थान पटवार मंडल की शाखा पहाड़ी के पटवारियों द्वारा सात सूत्रीय मांग पत्र को लेकर उपखण्ड अधिकारी को मुख्यमंत्री के नाम ज्ञापन दिया। मंगलवार को पटवार संघ के अध्यक्ष नूरदीन के नेतृत्व में तहसील के पटवारियों ने उपखण्ड अधिकारी संजय गोयल को मुख्यमंत्री को दिए ज्ञापन में बताया की राज्य सरकार और पटवार संघ के बीच पूर्व में हुए समझौते को लागू करने की मांग की गई। वही उन्होंने ज्ञापन मांग की है कि सरकार द्वारा पूर्व में वेतन विसंगति एवं वेतन सुधार हेतु समझौता हुआ था। जिसमे पटवारियों को 3600 रुपये का ग्रेड देने और कोटा संभाग एवं सवाईमाधोपुर के पटवारियों का वेतन का भुगतान किया जाए।

पटवारियों को दिए गए अतिरिक्त पटवार मंडलों का सम्पूर्ण कार्यों का बहिष्कार अनवरत जारी रहेगा। वही पटवारियों द्वारा सरकारी सोशल मीडिया के ग्रुप से लेफ्ट करेंगे ताकि सरकार की प्रेषित होने वाली सूचनाओं से प्रभावित नहीं होए। वही 8 फरवरी को सभी संभाग मुख्यालय पर रैली निकालकर लाल बस्ता सड़क पर आयोजन किया जाएगा व धरना दिया जाएगा। इस अवसर पर नूरदीन, राजकुंवर, नरेंद्र कुमार, हंसराज, घनश्याम, ताराचंद्र आदि मौजूद थे।
रूपवास . राजस्थान पटवार संघ के पटवारियों ने जिला उपाध्यक्ष दीपेंद्र मोहन शर्मा एवं तहसील अध्यक्ष कृष्णकांत शर्मा के नेतृत्व में मांगपत्र एवं पूर्व में हुई समझौतों पर कार्रवाई करने की मांग को लेकर सीएम के नाम नायब तहसीलदार मनोज खंडूजा को ज्ञापन सौपा।

इन पटवार क्षेत्रों के किसान हुए परेशान
पटवारियों की चल रही हड़ताल को लेकर क्षेत्र के किसान हो रहे है परेशान जिसमे पहाड़ी सेकेंड, भेसेड़ा, चंदुपरा, लाडलाका, लाड़मका, कचननेर, थलचाना, पथराली, गोपालगढ़, सतवाड़ी, जोधपुर, भोरी, ख़ल्लुका, मुगस्का, सोमका, खंडेवला, नकटपुर, हुलताना, गंगोरा, जोतरू हल्ला, लावना, गाधानेर कांहोर, जोतरी पीपल गांवों के हल्को पर सरकार द्वारा कोई भी पटवारी नहीं लगाया गया है जिसके कारण इन गांवों के किसान परेशान हो रहे है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser