मीटिंग:राशन कार्डों में सभी सदस्यों का भौतिक सत्यापन कराना जरुरी: एसडीएम मीणा

नगर4 घंटे पहले
एसडीएम विजेंद्र कुमार मीणा ने उचित मूल्य दुकानदार (राशन डीलराें) को राशन कार्डों के सभी सदस्यों का भौतिक सत्यापन करने के निर्देश दिए है। इस मौके पर उपखण्ड कार्यालय पर राशन डीलरों की बैठक में एसडीएम विजेंद्र कुमार मीणा ने राशन कार्डों के सभी सदस्यों का भौतिक सत्यापन कर मृत्यु व विवाह अंकित करने, आधार कार्ड से वंचित लाभार्थियों की आधार सीडिंग सत्यापन करने, सभी उपभोक्ताओं के आधार कार्ड बनवाने एवं राशन कार्ड में दिव्यांग व सरकारी कर्मचारी का नाम अंकित करने के निर्देश दिए गए।

बैठक के दौरान राशन सामग्री वितरण की समीक्षा कर प्रोग्रामर हरी सिंह द्वारा राशन डीलरों की समस्याओं का समाधान किया गया। साथ ही उचित मूल्य दुकानदारों को 23 नवंबर तक सीडिंग कार्य पूरा करने को निर्देशित किया। अंत में जिला रसद अधिकारी द्वितीय ने राशन डीलरों को राशन सामग्री का निर्धारित समय पर वितरण आधार कार्डों के सीडिंग कार्य में गति लाने की बात कही।

