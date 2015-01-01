पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

व्यापारियों की बैठक:नगर के बाजार में वाहनों के प्रवेश पर पाबंदी, पार्किंग गांधी पार्क और मेला मैदान में होगी

  • कोरोना की रोकथाम को लेकर उपखण्ड अधिकारी ने व्यापारियों के साथ बैठक की

कोरोना की रोकथाम को लेकर शनिवार को नगर पालिका सभागार में व्यापारी व अधिकारियों की बैठक का आयोजन हुआ जिसमें बाजार में वाहनों के प्रवेश पर रोक लगाने के अलावा कई अन्य निर्णय भी किए गए। अब विकल्प के रूप में पार्किंग व्यवस्था गांधी पार्क व मेला मैदान में होगी। इस मौके पर एसडीएम विजेन्द्र कुमार मीणा ने कोरोना संक्रमण की रोकथाम को लेकर आमजन को मास्क वितरण के निर्देश दिए।

साथ ही कहा कि कस्बे की सफाई व्यवस्था में सुधार होना चाहिए ताकि बीमारियां कम से कम फैलें। बैठक में बाजार में सुबह 10 बजे से सायं 6 बजे तक भारी वाहनों का प्रवेश प्रतिबंधित का निर्णय लिया गया। दुपहिया वाहनों की रोकथाम को लेकर मेला मैदान व गांधी में पार्किंग व्यवस्था शुरू करने पर सहमति हुई।

उन्होंने थानाधिकारी को कहा कि जो लोग मास्क नहीं लगाते उनके चालान काटे जाएं। उन्होंने दुकानदारों को दुकानाें के सामने तख्त आदि रखकर किए जाने वाले अतिक्रमण नहीं करने को लेकर जागरुक करने को कहा। कस्बे में अपराधों पर रोक लगाने के लिए उन्होंने व्यापारियों से स्थान निर्धारित कर सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाने की अपील की।

वहीं बताया गया कि इसमें सभी सहयोग से ही जीत दर्ज की जा सकती है। जिससे आम आदमी को इससे बचाया जा सकता है। वहीं कहा गया कि मेला मैदान गांधी पार्किंग में यदि पार्किंग व्यवस्था शुरू कर दी जाए तो बाजार में अतिक्रमण एवं जाम जैसी समस्याओं से बचा जा सकता है। इसके लिए हम सभी को मिलकर प्रयास करना होगा तभी इस महामारी से बचा जा सकता है। इसके लिए आमजन को जागरूक करने के लिए हम सभी को एक साथ मिलकर कार्य करने के बाद ही सफलता मिल सकती है।

बैठक में ईओ नरसीलाल मीणा ने कहा कि दुकानदार अपनी दुकानों के आगे कचरा पात्र रखें। उपाध्यक्ष रामअवतार मित्तल ने गणेश मंदिर से जलेबी चौक तक जलभराव की समस्या से अवगत कराया। इस अवसर पर सीओ सत्यप्रकाश मीणा, थानाधिकारी हरिनारायण मीणा, पूर्व पालिकाध्यक्ष प्रकाश अंबेश, व्यापार मण्डल अध्यक्ष प्रभुदयाल बंसल, पार्षद शिवचरण कोली, पूर्व पार्षद संजय सिंघल, सतीश मित्तल, किराना संघ अध्यक्ष राजेन्द प्रसाद, रेडीमेड संघ अध्यक्ष त्रिलोक मित्तल, दिनेश खण्डेलवाल, कैलाश मित्तल आदि मौजूद थे। इधर, नगर पालिका कार्यालय पर एसडीएम विजेन्द्र कुमार मीणा ने लोगों को मास्क भी बांटे।

