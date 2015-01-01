पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोनाकाल में सामूहिक विवाह:भरतपुर में बारातियों को दी टिफिन में दावत, 10 बेटियों का विवाह, कन्यादान में पैर छूने पर रही मनाही

भरतपुर30 मिनट पहले
भरतपुर। जयश्री बांके बिहारी सेवा समिति की ओर से 10 बेटियों का सामूहिक विवाह कराया गया। मंच पर बैठे जोड़े।
  • भरतपुर में 10 बेटियों का पाणिग्रहण संस्कार हुआ लेकिन सामूहिक बारात नहीं निकाली

जयश्री बांके बिहारी सेवा समिति ने शहर में रविवार को कोरोना गाइडलाइन की पालना में अनूठी पहल की। समिति ने बारातियों को टिफिन में दावत मुहैया कराई। संभवत: ऐसा पहली बार हुआ है। रविवार को बाबा मैरिज होम में आयोजित सामूहिक विवाह समारोह में 10 बेटियों का पाणिग्रहण संस्कार हुआ। इस दौरान कोरोनाकाल को देखते हुए गाइडलाइन की पालना के चलते सामूहिक बारात नहीं निकाली गई।

वर-वधु के सीमित लोगों को ही एंट्री दी गई। साथ ही कन्या दान के दौरान वर-वधु के पैर छूकर उपहार देने पर रोक लगाई गई। वर-वधु और उनके दो-दो रिश्तेदारों को छोड़कर अन्य सभी का टिफिन में भोजन/दावत मुहैया कराई गई। उपहार देने वाले भामाशाहों को भी पहली बार डायरेक्ट कन्या दान करने पर रोक लगाई गई।

उपहार में सभी बेटियों को गृहस्थी का सभी जरूरी सामान दिया गया है।
कार्यक्रम छोटे स्तर पर सीमित लोगों के बीच हुआ
भामाशाह के उपहार काउंटर पर रिसीव किए गए। समिति संरक्षक जयप्रकाश गोयंका ने बताया कि कोरोना के कारण बंदिशें लगाई गईं। इसलिए कार्यक्रम भी छोटे स्तर पर और सीमित लोगों के बीच किए गए। सामूहिक बारात और आशीर्वाद समारोह भी इस बार कोरोना के कारण नहीं किया गया।

उपहार में सभी बेटियों को गृहस्थी का सभी जरूरी सामान दिया गया है। वर-वधु ने ली हेलमेट पहन वाहन चलाने की शपथ समिति की ओर से वरमाला कार्यक्रम के उपरांत वर-वधू को हेलमेट उपलब्ध कराए गए। साथ ही हेलमेट पहन कर ही दो पहिया वाहन पर घर से बाहर निकलने की शपथ दिलाई। अतिथियों ने आशीर्वाद दिया।

विवाह में सीमित लोगों को ही प्रवेश दिया गया।
अलग-अलग मंडप में हुए फेरे
गायत्री परिवार की ओर से अलग-अलग मंडप बनाकर वेद मंत्रोच्चारण के साथ वर वधु को फेरे डलवाए गए। सत्य वचन को पालन करने की शपथ दिलाई। वर-वधू को उपहार स्वरूप सोने चांदी के आभूषणों के साथ-साथ डबल बेड अलमारी पंखा डिनर सेट गैस चूल्हा आदि भी प्रदान किए। संरक्षक जयप्रकाश गोयंका एवं पदाधिकारियों ने वर-वधु का कन्यादान लिया तथा अतिथियों बांके बिहारी जी की छवि भेंट करते हुए दुपट्टा पहनाया।

(रिपोर्ट: प्रमोद कल्याण)

