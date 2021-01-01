पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मंगल टीका:हेल्थवर्कर कम आने से अब उच्चैन और पहाड़ी में बेकार हुईं 10 डोज

भरतपुर43 मिनट पहले
  • पहले कोरोना संक्रमितों के आंकड़ों में हेराफेरी, अब वैक्सीन के आंकड़े भी छिपा रहे अफसर
  • केंद्र के निर्देश के बाद भी नहीं रुक रही बर्बादी
  • भरतपुर में अब 60.43 फीसदी तक पहुंचा वैक्सीनेशन

कोरोना संक्रमण काल के दौरान चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अफसरों ने पहले तो संक्रमित रोगियों और मौतों के आंकड़ों में हेराफेरी की। अब वैक्सीनेशन के आंक़ड़ों को भी छिपा रहे हैं। केंद्र सरकार की स्पष्ट गाइड लाइन है कि मंगल टीके की एक बूंद भी बेकार नहीं जानी चाहिए। लेकिन, टीके की बर्बादी रुक नहीं रही है।

सोमवार को भी भरतपुर के उच्चैन और पहाड़ी में 10 टीके की 10 डोज बेकार हो गईं। यह संख्या और भी ज्यादा हो सकती है, क्योंकि इस दिन 16 सेंटरों पर वैक्सीनेशन हुआ। लेकिन, आरसीएचओ डॉ. अमरसिंह सैनी द्वारा सेंटर वाइज आंकड़े उपलब्ध कराए जाने से इनकार कर दिया गया। इससे पहले भी जिले के विभिन्न सेंटरों पर 83 डोज बेकार हो चुकी हैं।

पहाड़ी में सोमवार को 100 हेल्थ वर्करों को टीका लगाया जाना था। लेकिन, 39 को ही पहली डोज लगाई गई। इसकी वजह सूचना दिए जाने के बावजूद अधिकांश वर्कर सेंटर पर टीका लगवाने नहीं पहुंचे। जिन 39 लोगों को पहली डोज लगाई गई, उनके लिए 4 वॉयल खोली गईं। इस तरह यहां 1 डोज बेकार हो गई। पहाड़ी उपखंड में अभी 280 हेल्थ वर्करों को और डोज लगनी है।

उच्चैन सीएचसी में भी सोमवार को वैक्सीनेशन के लिए 100 हेल्थ वर्करों को मैसेज भेजे गए। सीएचसी प्रभारी डॉ.सपना सिंह ने बताया कि यहां डॉ़. अरुण कुमार और डॉ. मेघा गर्ग से वैक्सीनेशन की शुरुआत की गई। इस दिन एएनएम, आशा वर्कर, आंगनबाड़ी, पीएचएस, स्वास्थ्य मित्रों समेत 51 लोगों को पहली डोज दी गई। इनके लिए 6 वॉयल खोले गए।

चूंकि वॉयल खुलने के बाद 4 घंटे तक काम नहीं आती, इसलिए 9 डोज की दवा बेकार हो गई। वहीं भुसावर में सोमवार को 150 लोगों को पहली डोज लगाई जानी थी। लेकिन, 100 हेल्थ वर्करों को ही वैक्सीन लगाई गई। इनके लिए 10 वॉयल खोली गई थीं। सीएचसी प्रभारी डॉ. दीपक शर्मा ने बताया कि बाकी बची 5 वॉयल में से 27 जनवरी को अन्य हेल्थ वर्करों को वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी।

कलेक्टर की अपीलः कोई साइड इफेक्ट नहीं, टीका जरूर लगवाएं

इधर, बार-बार फोन करने और सूचना दिए जाने के बावजूद वैक्सीनेशन सेंटर पर हेल्थ वर्करों की कम संख्या को देखते हुए जिला कलेक्टर नथमल डिडेल ने एक वीडियो संदेश जारी करके सभी हेल्थ वर्करों से अपील की है कि वे यह मंगल टीका जरूर लगवाएं। इससे साइड इफेक्ट संबंधी अफवाहों से बचें। क्योंकि जिले में अब तक 2500 से ज्यादा वर्करों को टीके लगाए जा चुके हैं। साइड इफेक्ट का एक भी केस रिपोर्ट नहीं है। इसलिए सेंटर पर आकर टीका जरूर लगवाएं।

सख्ती का असर; एक ही दिन में 15.5 प्रतिशत बढ़ा वैक्सीनेशन

तय समय पर आकर वैक्सीन नहीं लगवाने वाले हेल्थ वर्करों को लेकर बरती गई सरकार की सख्ती का सोमवार को काफी असर दिखा। इस दिन वैक्सीनेशन का प्रतिशत 53.4 प्रतिशत से बढ़कर 68.9 प्रतिशत तक पहुंच गया। सोमवार को भरतपुर जिले के 16 सेंटरों पर 1665 लोगों को मंगल टीका लगाया जाना था। जबकि 1147 लोगों को पहली डोज लगाई गई।

परेशानी यह भी.; वैक्सीनेशन में केंद्र के नियम भी आ रहे आड़े
वैक्सीनेशन में अभी केंद्र के नियम आड़े आ रहे हैं। क्योंकि एक दिन में एक सेंटर पर 100 से ज्यादा हेल्थ वर्करों को नहीं बुलाया जा सकता। दूसरे प्रत्येक हेल्थ वर्कर की सेंटर के हिसाब से मैपिंग की हुई है। इससे एक सेंटर पर रजिस्टर्ड हेल्थ वर्कर दूसरे सेंटर पर जाकर वैक्सीन नहीं लगवा सकता।

इसका असर यह है कि या तो 10 की संख्या पूरी होने तक हेल्थ वर्कर को इंतजार करना पड़ेगा अथवा संख्या पूरी नहीं होने पर उसे वापस भेजना होगा। इसलिए आखिर में आए हेल्थ वर्करों की संख्या अगर 10 से कम यानि 1-2 भी है तो विवाद से बचने के लिए नई व़ॉयल खोलकर उन्हें टीका लगाना पड़ता है। वॉयल में बची दवा 4 घंटे बाद बेकार हो जाती है। इसे स्टोर में वापस भेजा जाता है।

