यातायात:आज से चलेंगी रोडवेज की 126 ‘दिवाली स्पेशल’ बसें, दिल्ली-जयपुर रूट पर मिलेगी ज्यादा बसें

भरतपुर4 घंटे पहले
त्योहारी सीजन में ट्रेनें कम चलने और यात्रियों की परेशानी को देखते हुए राजस्थान रोडवेज बुधवार से 25 नवंबर तक दिल्ली-जयपुर के साथ-साथ उत्तर प्रदेश के विभिन्न स्थानों के लिए 126 ‘दीपावली स्पेशल बसें’ चलाएगी। यात्री बढ़ने पर ये बसें अतिरिक्त फेरे भी लगाएंगी। बिना टिकट यात्रियों की जांच के लिए रोडवेज मुख्यालय ने कुछ और चेक पोस्ट बनाने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

यातायात प्रबंधक योगेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि 14 नवंबर को दिवाली, 15 को गोवर्धन और 16 को भाईदूज है। जबकि 20 नवंबर को छठ पूजा है। इसलिए बड़ी संख्या में लोग परिवार के साथ राजस्थान, उत्तर प्रदेश और दिल्ली से अपने शहर और गांव आते-जाते हैं। हमें उम्मीद है कि लॉकडाउन में हुए घाटे भरपाई इस त्योहारी सीजन में हो जाएगी।

इसके लिए सभी रूटों पर बसों की संख्या बढ़ाने के साथ ही लंबी दूरी की बसों के फेरे बढ़ाए जाएंगे। यात्रियों की संख्या बढ़ने की वजह से ड्राइवर-कंडक्टरों के अवकाश रद्द कर दिए गए हैं। किसी भी रुट पर बसों की कमी नहीं होने दी जाएगी। भरतपुर के दोनों आगारों में 126 बसें उपलब्ध हैं।

