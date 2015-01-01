पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शादी समारोहों ने बढ़ाया कोरोना:मात्र 18 दिन में निकले 1359 कोरोना संक्रमित

भरतपुर31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोरोनाकाल में को शादी समारोह में बरती गई लापरवाही ने संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़ा दी है। शादी समारोह 25 नवंबर से शुरू हुए थे और 12 दिसंबर तक 18 दिन में 1359 पॉजिटिव निकले हैं। शादी समारोहों के बाद हर रोज औसत 45 संक्रमित लोग बढ़ गए हैं, क्योंकि इन दिनों हर दिन की औसत 76 हो गई है और पहले 31 मरीज की थी।

शनिवार को नए 39 पॉजिटिव मरीज निकले हैं, जिनके सहित अबतक 8623 लोग संक्रमित हो चुके हैं और 116 लोग अपनी जान गवां चुके हैं। ऐसे में लोगों को और सतर्कता बरतने की जरूरत है। जिले में पहला कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज 2 अप्रैल को निकला था और 24 नवंबर तक 238 दिन में 7264 लोग पॉजिटिव मरीज निकले थे और 102 लोगों की मौत हुई थी।

उसके बाद 25 नवंबर से शादियां शुरू हो गई और तब से लेकर 12 दिसंबर तक 18 दिन में 1359 लोग संक्रमित निकले हैं और 14 लोगों की मौत हुई है। संक्रमित हुए लोगों में भी ज्यादातर महिलाएं हैं, क्योंकि शादी समारोह में सबसे ज्यादा महिलाओं ने मास्क लगाने से परहेज किया और डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना करना भूल गईं।

इस प्रकार इन दिनों में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ी है। परंतु राहत की बात ये है कि संक्रमित लोगों के मुकाबले ठीक होने वाले मरीजों की संख्या अधिक है। शुक्रवार को जहां 39 पॉजिटिव निकले हैं, वहीं इस दिन 50 लोग रिकवर्ड हुए हैं। इनके सहित अबतक 8098 लोग ठीक होकर घर जा चुके हैं। इस प्रकार रिकवरी रेट जिले में बढ़कर 93.91 प्रतिशत तक पहुंच गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें