पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

खेल समाचार:1600 मी. दौड़ में शिवानी, 5 किमी में प्रधुमन और वॉलीबॉल में बिलौठी नगला प्रथम

रारहएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • धौरमुई चाैराहे पर हुई दौड़ और वॉलीबाॅल प्रतियोगिता, 1600 मीटर दौड़ में 8 साल की मानवी ने भी लिया भाग, विजेताओं को ट्रॉफी देकर किया सम्मानित

धौरमुई चौराहे पर महिला व पुरूष दौड़ एवं वॉलीवॉल प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन किया गया। जिसके समापन पर विजेताओं को ईनाम व ट्रॉफी देकर सम्मानित किया गया। 16 सौ मीटर महिला दौड़ प्रतियोगिता में सबसे छोटी 8 साल बच्ची मानवी शर्मा आकर्षण का केन्द्र रही। जो कि 11 वें नम्बर पर रहते हुए दौड़ पूरी की लेकिन उसके साहस को सभी ने सराहा।

प्रतियोगिता के आयोजनकर्ता पूर्व हवलदार नेत्रपाल सिंह व जितेन्द्र सिंह एवं वीकेश फौजदार ने बताया कि लक्ष्य फिजिकल ट्रेनिंग स्कूल की ओर से 16 सौ मीटर महिला व 5 किमी पुरूष दौड व वॉलीवॉल प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन किया गया। दौड़ में प्रथम पुरूष विजेता को 31 सौ रुपए व शील्ड, द्वितीय को 21 सौ रुपए व शील्ड एवं तृतीय विजेता को 11 सौ रुपए व शील्ड दी जाएगी।

इसी तरह 16 सौ मीटर महिला वर्ग में विजेता को 15 सौ रूपए, शील्ड, द्वितीय को 11सौ रूपए, शील्ड व तृतीय विजेता को 750 रुपए व शील्ड एवं वॉलीवॉल विजेता को 21 सौ रूपए, शील्ड व द्वितीय विजेता को 11 सौ रूपए,शील्ड दी जाएगी। 5 किमी पुरूष दौड़ प्रतियोगिता में प्रधुमन अछनेरा प्रथम, रिंकू नगर द्वितीय, गजेंद्र राया तृतीय रहें। इसी तरह 16 सौ मीटर महिला दौड़ प्रतियोगिता में शिवानी आगरा प्रथम रही। जिन्होंने 16 सौ मीटर की दौड़ 5 मिनट 40 सैकंड में जीती।

वही शिवानी स्टेट लेवल पर भी खेल चुकी है। जहां इन्होंने सिल्वर मैडल जीता था। वही द्वितीय स्थान पर अनुष्का कुमारी अछनेरा व तृतीय स्थान पर नीरज फौजदार रही। इसी तरह वॉलीवॉल प्रतियोगिता में नगला बिलौठी ने लक्ष्य अकेडमी की टीम को हराकर प्रथम स्थान प्राप्त किया। 8 किमी क्रास कंट्री में नगला हरिशचंद्र प्रथम रही और नगला बिलौठी द्वितीय रही। सभी विजेताओं को सम्मानित किया गया।

अमृतपाल सिंह पहलवान ने जालंधर में जीता गोल्ड मेडल

कस्बा निवासी पहलवान अमृतपाल सिंह ने जालंधर में हुई प्रतियोगिता में प्रथम स्थान प्राप्त कर गोल्ड मेडल व ₹31 हजार का इनाम जीता है। अमृतपाल सिंह ने बताया कि जालंधर (पंजाब) में सरकारी एकेडमी द्वारा 45 किलो वर्ग से 65 किलो वर्ग तक कुश्ती प्रतियोगिता करायी थी। इसमे उन्होंने 8 राउंड कुश्ती लड़कर प्रथम स्थान पाया। पंजाब सरकार के प्रतिनिधि द्वारा उसे गोल्ड मैडल व ₹31 हजार रुपए का नगद पुरस्कार दिया गया। उन्होंने बताया कि उनके साथ उनके गुरु पहलवान गुरदीप सिंह भी थे।

बोरई गांव में क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता का शुभारंभ, सूरौता ने नगला सवाईराम को 38 रनों से हराया

शुक्रवार को कस्बे के गांव बाेरई में क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता बोरई प्रीमियर लीग की शुरूआत हुई। कमेटी के अध्यक्ष कप्तान मीणा और टीटू बोरई ने बताया कि प्रतियोगिता का शुभांरभ मुख्य अतिथि लाखन सिंह सरपंच बोरई, अतुल चौधरी एमडी सैनिक निधि भरतपुर ने फीता काटकर किया। कमेटी अध्यक्ष ने बताया कि प्रतियोगिता का पहला मैच सूरौता और नगला सवाईराम के मध्य खेला गया। जिसमें सूरौता की टीम ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए निर्धारित 10 ओवर में 135 रन का विशाल स्कोर बनाया। लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी नगला सवाईराम की टीम 97 रन ही बना सकी।

इस तरह सूराैता की टीम ने मैच को 38 रन से जीत लिया। जिसमे मैन ऑफ द मैच सोनू को दिया गया। प्रतियोगिता में प्रथम विजेता को 21 हजार, ट्रॉफी और उपविजेता को 11 हजार, ट्रॉफी दी जाएगी। इस मौके पर मुख्तयार सिंह,बाेरई उपसरपंच केशव, बल्लो पहलवान, मनोहरी, जोधसिंह भोंदू, तेजवीर मीना,देवू बोरई, अजय बोरई, लोहरे बछमदी, कप्तान मीणा, केहरी, लवकुश पहुआ आदि मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser