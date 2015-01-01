पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैखोफ बदमाश:चेन-मोबाइल लूट की दो महीने में 22 वारदातें, त्योहार पर सहमे हुए हैं लोग

भरतपुरएक घंटा पहले
बिना नंबर वाली बाइकों से वारदात को अंजाम देने वाले बदमाश पक़ड़े भी नहीं गए हैं
  • लुटेरे बिना नंबरी बाइकों से वारदातों को दे रहे अंजाम
  • मोबाइल छीनकर ले जाने की 15 से ज्यादा घटनाएं हो चुकी हैं

धनतेरस और दीपावली पर्व के दौरान बाजार में बिक्री और खरीददारी को ग्राहक एवं दुकानदार दोनों ही चिंतित हैं। क्योंकि शहर में हर सप्ताह चेन स्नेचिंग और मोबाइल लूट की एक वारदात हो रही है। पिछले 2 महीने में बदमाश महिलाओं के गले से सोने की चेन तोड़ने की 7 और राह चलते लोगों से मोबाइल छीनकर ले जाने की 15 से ज्यादा घटनाएं हो चुकी हैं।

बिना नंबर वाली बाइकों से वारदात को अंजाम देने वाले बदमाश पक़ड़े भी नहीं गए हैं। चिंता की बात इसलिए है कि त्योहारी सीजन और शादियों की वजह से लोग खरीदारी के लिए बाजार में आएंगे। उनके पास नकदी भी होगी। महिलाएं भी जाने-अनजाने में रोजमर्रा के गहने पहनकर निकल पड़ती हैं। ऐसे मेें सुरक्षा के इंतजाम नाकाफी हैं।

व्यापारी भी चिंतित, बाजारों में सुरक्षा बढ़ाए जाने की मांग

व्यापार महासंघ के अध्यक्ष संजीव गुप्ता ने बताया कि शहर में जिस तरह से दिनदहाड़े फायरिंग, चेन स्नेचिंग और मोबाइल लूट की घटनाएं हुई हैं। वह चिंताजनक है। धनतेरस पर ऑटो मोबाइल शोरूम और ज्वैलर्स के यहां कैश का ट्रांजेक्शन अधिक रहता है, इसलिए बाजारों में सुरक्षा के माकूल इंतजाम होने चाहिए। वे भी व्यापार महासंघ की ओर से गुरुवार को पुलिस उच्चाधिकारियों से मिलकर ज्यादा पुलिसकर्मी लगाए जाने की मांग करेंगे।
चौराहों पर रहेंगे पुलिस कर्मी, घुड़सवार करेंगे गश्त
इधर, पुलिस ने शहर में सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम करने का दावा किया है। 12 से 15 नवंबर तक के लिए बनाए गए सुरक्षा प्लान में शहर को 8 सेक्टरों में बांटा गया है। पहले 4 सेक्टर में बिजलीघर से चौबुर्जा, लक्ष्मण मंदिर, सैनी मिष्ठान भंडार अनाह गेट और लक्ष्मण मंदिर से कुम्हेर गेट तक के इलाकों को शामिल किया गया है। जबकि दूसरे 4 सेक्टरों में रेलवे स्टेशन से कुम्हेर गेट, रेलवे पुल से कन्नी गुर्जर चौराहा, हीरादास से अखड्ड तिराहा और हीरादास से सारस चौराहे तक का क्षेत्र कवर है।

इनके अलावा बिजली घर चौराहा, सूरजपोल चौराहा, लक्ष्मण मंदिर, कुम्हेर गेट और हीरादास चौराहों पर सशस्त्र पुलिसकर्मी तैनात रहेंगे। सरकूलर रोड पर 6 घुड़सवार लगातार गश्त करेंगे। एडिशनल एसपी डॉ. मूल सिंह राणा को नोडल अधिकारी बनाया गया है। एसपी डॉ. अमनदीप सिंह कपूर ने सभी थाना प्रभारियों और बीट इंचार्जों को आगाह किया है कि जिसके भी इलाके में कोई वारदात होगी, उसके लिए वही जिम्मेदार होगा।

बाजार में ये बरतें सावधानी
खरीदारी के लिए बाजार जाते समय अपने पास नकदी कम से कम रखें। जहां तक संभव हो ऑनलाइन ट्रांजेक्शन यानि डिजिटल भुगतान ही करें। अगर महिलाएं साथ में अथवा अकेले बाजार जा रही हैं तो उनके गहने घर पर ही उतार कर रखवाएं। अगर आपको लगे कि कोई पीछा कर रहा है तो तुरंत भीड़भाड़ वाली जगह पर रुक जाएं और 100 नंबर अथवा 05644- 235200, 235201 एवं 223929 पर पुलिस को सूचित करें।

