नो मास्क नो एंट्री अभियान बेअसर:दीपोत्सव मेंं लापरवाही पड़ी भारी 4 दिन में 263 लोग हुए पॉजीटिव

भरतपुर7 मिनट पहले
भरतपुर. मंगल हाट में बिना मास्क के दुकानदार और खरीदारी करते ग्राहक।
  • अक्टूबर के पहले पखवाड़े में 565 संक्रमित हुए थे
  • पिछले माह 219 लोग थे संक्रमित, इस माह 750 तक पहुंचा

नो मास्क नो एंट्री अभियान भरतपुर जिले में बेअसर साबित हुआ है। अक्टूबर की तुलना में कोरोना की स्पीड कम होने के बजाय बढ़ी ही है। खासकर दीपोत्सव के 4 दिन (धनतेरस से भाईदूज तक) में ही 263 लोगों को कोरोना हुआ है। क्योंकि ज्यादातर लोग बिना मास्क ही खरीदारी के लिए बाजारों में निकले थे।

अगर अक्टूबर से तुलना करें तो इसी अवधि यानि 4 दिन में 219 लोग पॉजीटिव हुए थे। अक्टूबर के पहले पखवाड़े में जहां 565 लोग संक्रमित थे, वहीं नवंबर के पहले पखवाड़े में 750 लोग संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। मंगलवार को भी जिले में 87 नए रोगी मिले हैं। क्योंकि शादियों का सीजन शुरू हो रहा है। इसलिए जब तक दवाई नहीं, तब तक अभी मास्क ही वैक्सीन है।
राहत; अब तक 6423 लोग ठीक होकर गए लौटे
चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग के मुताबिक भरतपुर मेडिकल कॉलेज की लैब में अब तक 1.20 लाख से ज्यादा सैंपलों की जांच हो चुकी है। इनमें 6795 लोग संक्रमित पाए गए हैं। अब तक 97 लोग जान गंवा चुके हैं। पिछले दिनों कोरोना की स्पीड कुछ कम हुई थी। लेकिन, अब फिर से इसकी स्पीड बढ़ने लगी है। लेकिन, हमारे यहां रिकवरी रेट भी ठीक बनी हुई है। अब तक 6423 लोग ठीक होकर अपने घर लौट चुके हैं। हमारे जिले में संक्रमित लोगों की रिकवरी दर 94.53 % तक है। इस समय जिले में 275 ही एक्टिव केस हैं।
मास्क लगाने में लापरवाही बरत रहे हैं लोग : सिंह
^घर से निकलते समय लोग मास्क भी नहीं लगा रहे हैं। यही कारण है कि कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज बढ़ रहे हैं।
-डा. लक्ष्मण सिंह, कार्यवाहक सीएमएचओ, भरतपुर

