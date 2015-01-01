पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान:3285 दिन में लिए 2693 नमूने, औसत रोज का एक सैंपल भी नहीं, 14 दिन बाद आती है रिपोर्ट

भरतपुरएक घंटा पहले
भरतपुर. कार्रवाई करती टीम -(फाइल फोटो)
  • सजा और लंबी प्रक्रिया का लाभ लेकर बच जाते हैं मिलावट खोर, पूरे साल चले शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान

आदर्श मधुकर. कानून में कम सजा और लंबी प्रक्रिया का मिलावट खोर फायदा उठा रहे हैं। चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग भी पूरे साल मिलावट रोकने के नाम पर केवल खानापूर्ति करता रहता है।

त्योहारी सीजन आते ही हर साल शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान छेड़ दिया जाता है। यानि ताबड़तोड़ छापेमारी करके दूषित होने की आशंका में बड़े स्तर पर नमूने लिए जाते हैं। लेकिन, लैब की जांच रिपोर्ट आने में ही कम से कम 14 दिन और अधिकतम 2-3 महीने तक लग जाते हैं।

तब तक लोग मिलावटी मिठाई खा चुके होते हैं। अगर विभागीय आंकड़ों की बात करें तो पिछले 3285 दिन (9 साल) में 2693 नमूने लिए गए। यानि रोजाना औसत एक सैंपल भी नहीं लिया गया। इनमें से भी सिर्फ 380 सैंपल फेल हुए हैं। जबकि सजा कितनों को हुई, इसका आंकड़ा चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग के उपलब्ध ही नहीं है। इस साल भी बाजार से खाने-पीने की चीजों के 225 नमूने लिए गए हैं। इनमें से जांच में सिर्फ 35 फेल हुए। अब तक सिर्फ एक दूधिया को 6 महीने की सजा हुई है।

इस साल जनवरी में 23, फरवरी- 47, मार्च-23, अप्रैल-0, मई:0, जून-2, जुलाई-30, अगस्त-16, सितंबर-15, अक्टूबर-69 नमूने लिए गए हैं। जिला खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी जगदीश प्रसाद गुप्ता का कहना है कि त्योहारी सीजन में दूध, मावा, मिठाई समेत खाने-पीने की चीजों की डिमांड ज्यादा बढ़ जाती है।

इसलिए मिलावटखोर भी सक्रिय हो जाते हैं। इसलिए अभियान चलाना पड़ता है। इस बार यह अभियान 26 अक्टूबर से 14 नवंबर यानि दीपावली तक चलाया जा रहा है। इस दौरान खाद्य निरीक्षक मनमानी न कर सकें, इसलिए अभियान की कमान जिला कलेक्टर को सौंपी गई है। जिला स्तरीय समिति ही रोजाना तय करती है कि खाद्य विभाग की टीम उस दिन कहां और किन-किन प्रतिष्ठानों पर जाकर नमूने लेगी। लोग बीमार न हों, इसलिए दूषित मिठाइयों, मावा, दूध आदि को तुरंत नष्ट करवाया जाता हैै।

लापरवाही या सैटिंग का खेल, लैब जांच में पास हो जाते हैं अधिकांश नमूने

अब इसे नमूने लेने खाद्य टीम की लापरवाही कहें या मिलावटखोरों की सैटिंग। लैब जांच में अधिकांश नमूने पास हो जाते हैं। अगर इस साल की ही बात करें तो 225 सैंपल में से सिर्फ 35 में ही मिलावट पाई गई है। व्यापारिक संगठनों का कहना है कि अभियान के टारगेट पूरे करने के लिए खाद्य निरीक्षक सही सामान के भी नमूने भर लेते हैं। जबकि नमूने लेने वाली टीम के सदस्यों का कहना है कि मिलावट खोर लैब में सैटिंग करके अपने हिसाब से जांच रिपोर्ट बनवा लेते हैं।

अब तक सैंपल और फेल नमूनों की संख्या
वर्ष सैंपल फेल
2011 54 04
2012 394 45
2013 304 55
2014 319 32
2015 315 54
2016 273 40
2017 255 40
2018 272 35
2019 282 40
2020 225 35
कुल 2693 380

सीधी बात; लक्ष्मण सिंह, सीएमएचओ

सवाल- मिलावट के खिलाफ पूरे साल कार्रवाई क्यों नहीं होती। अभियान चलाने की जरूरत क्यों पड़ती है। जवाब- त्योहारी सीजन में खाने-पीने की चीजों की डिमांड बढ़ने से मिलावटखोर ज्यादा सक्रिय होते हैं। इसलिए अभियान चलाना पड़ता है। सवाल- सैंपल के फेल होने का प्रतिशत कम क्यों है? जवाब- मिलावट की आशंका पर टीम नमूने लेती है। जांच का काम लैब का है। लैब क्या रिपोर्ट देती है, यह हम तय नहीं कर सकते। सवाल- बहुत कम मामलों में ही मिलावट खोरों को सजा मिलने की क्या वजह है? जवाब- सैंपल फेल होने पर दुकानदार को नोटिस मिलता है। एक माह में अपील कर फिर से उसी सैंपल की केन्द्रीय लैब में जांच कराने का अधिकार है।

