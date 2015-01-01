पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:अवैध रूप से बजरी संग्रह करने के मामले में 3 पकड़े

भरतपुर2 दिन पहले
बिक्री के लिए अवैध रूप से बजरी संग्रह करने के मामले में थाना अटल बंध पुलिस ने तीन व्यापारियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। थानाधिकारी अटल बंध गंगा सहाय मीणा ने बताया कि उक्त मामले में आरोपी राजू उर्फ राजकुमार पुत्र भंजूराम पंजाबी निवासी बुद्ध की हाट हाल प्रोपराइटर गौतम बिल्डिंग मेटेरियल स्टोर, अजय सिंह धनकर पुत्र प्रेमसिंह धनकर जाट निवासी इंद्रानगर हाल प्रोपराइटर धनकर सीमेंट एजेन्सी हीरादास व राधव पुत्र अभिलेष वैश्य निवासी राजेन्द्र नगर हाल गिरीश विहार कॉलोनी संचालक फर्म मित्तल ट्रेडिंग कम्पनी हीरादास भरतपुर को गिरफ्तार किया गया है।

उक्त आरोपी अपराध की धारा 411, 379 आईपीसी 54, 60 आरएमएमसीआर 2017, 4/21 आरएमएमडीआर एक्ट 1957 के तहत वांछित चल रहे थे। इनके पास अवैध रूप से बजरी का संग्रहण पाए जाने के चलते खनिज विभाग की ओर से थाना अटल बंध में करीब दो सप्ताह पूर्व मामला दर्ज कराया गया था।

