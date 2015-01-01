पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:कांस्टेबल को नकली सोने की ईंट बेचने की फिराक में आए 3 टटलूबाज गिरफ्तार

भरतपुर/ कामां32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पुलिस ने टटलूबाजों के कब्जे से दो पीतल की ईंट, तीन मोबाइल एवं एक बाइक जब्त की

पुलिस कांस्टेबल का टटलू काटने की फिराक में आए तीन टटलू बाजों को जिले की जुरहरा थाना पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। पकड़े गए अंतरराज्यीय बदमाशों के कब्जे से पुलिस ने दो पीतल की ईंट, तीन मोबाइल एवं एक बाइक जब्त की है। जिला पुलिस अधीक्षक डाॅ. अमनदीप सिंह कपूर ने बताया कि ऑनलाइन ठगी एवं टटलूबाज गिरोह के विरुद्ध चलाए जा रहे अभियान के तहत थाना जुरहरा की टीम द्वारा उक्त कार्रवाई की गई है।

कार्रवाई के दौरान तिरवाडा बिछौर हरियाणा निवासी टटलूबाज 23 वर्षीय जाहुल पुत्र गफूर मेव, 30 वर्षीय हासम पुत्र हुसैन खां मेव एवं 30 वर्षीय जाहिद पुत्र कासम मेव को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। आरोपियों से 2 पीतल की ईंट, 3 मोबाइल व 1 बाइक को मौके से ही बरामद किया गया है। ये बदमाश राजस्थान सहित दिल्ली, हरियाणा, यूपी, मध्यप्रदेश व अन्य राज्यों के व्यक्तियों से मोबाइल पर वार्ता कर पीतल की नकली ईंट को सोने की ईंट खुदाई में निकली बताकर ठगी करते हैं।

टटलूबाज ने सिपाही को कॉल कर बताया कि खुदाई में निकली है सोने की ईंट
पुलिस उप निरीक्षक रामनरेश मीणा ने बताया कि टटलूबाज ने मोहित नाम बताकर कांस्टेबल जसवीर को 11 दिसंबर की रात्रि को कॉल किया कि मुझे मेरे मकान की खुदाई में सोने की ईटें मिली हैं। जिनको में आधी कीमत में बेचना चाहता हूं। जिस पर पुलिस टीम गठित की गई और कांस्टेबल जसवीरसिंह को बोगस ग्राहक बनाकर उक्त व्यक्ति से सम्पर्क बनाने को कहा गया। तो टटलूबाज ने जसवीर को खूनी नहर की पुलिया पर मिलने को कहा।

साथ ही बताया कि हम तीन व्यक्ति एक काले रंग की हीरो बाइक पर आएंगे। जिस पर जसवीर सिंह टैम्पो में बैठाकर खूनी नहर के पुलिया पर पहुंच गया, जहां दोपहर करीब 1.30 एक बाइक पर तीन व्यक्ति नहर के किनारे किनारे कच्चे रास्ते से आए और अपनी बाइक को जसवीर सिंह के पास रोक लिया। और बातचीत करने के बार जसवीर को एक सोने जैसी दिखने वाली पीतल की ईंट निकालकर दिखाई व बताया कि यह ईंट सोने की है जो हमें मकान की नींव खोदते समय मिली थी।

इसे हम आधे दामों में बेचना चाहते हैं। जिस पर मोहित नाम के व्यक्ति ने जसवीर सिंह से कहा कि हम तुम्हे एक ईंट 1 लाख रुपए में दे देंगे। जिस पर जसवीर सिंह ने मोहित नाम के व्यक्ति से कहा कि यह सोने की ईंट नकली तो नहीं है, तो उक्त लोगों ने कहा कि अभी हम इसमें से काटकर आपको सैम्पल देते हैं। इसको चैक करवा लेना। संकेत मिलते ही वहां कुछ दूरी पर इंतजार कर रही पुलिस टीम ने उक्त लोगों को घेरा देकर पकड़ लिया।

पूछताछ में युवकों ने बताया कि यह नकली सोने की ईंट है जो देखने में सोने की धातु जैसी दिखाई देती है। वे नकली सोने की पीतलनुमा ईंट का प्रतिरूपण कर कम दामों में बेचने का झांसा देकर भोले भाले लोगों को ठगते हैं तथा लोगों का टटलू काटते है। उप निरीक्षक रामनरेश मीणा ने बताया कि आरोपियों के खिलाफ जुरहरा थाना पर मुकदमा दर्ज कर आरोपियों से पूछताछ की जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें