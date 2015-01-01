पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेल यातायात:नंदादेवी, जनशताब्दी समेत 4 ट्रेन रद्द, 6 ट्रेनों के मार्ग बदले

भरतपुर5 घंटे पहले
त्योहारी सीजन के दौरान गुर्जर समाज द्वारा आरक्षण के लिए आंदोलन शुरू करने से रेलवे को रोजान लाखों रुपए का नुकसान हो रहा है। ट्रेनों के रद्द होने और रूट डायवर्ट होने की वजह से यात्री अपना टिकट रद्द करा रहे हैं। आंदोलन की वजह से देहरादून से कोटा जाने वाली नंदा देवी, कोटा-निजामुद्दीन (अप-डाउन) और कोटा-श्री माता वैष्णोदेवी एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन 7 नवंबर को भी रद्द रहेंगी।

वहीं, 6 ट्रेनों को मार्ग भी बदले गए हैं। कोटा मंडल के वरिष्ठ वाणिज्य प्रबंधक अजय कुमार पाल ने बताया कि गुर्जर आंदोलन की वजह से दिल्ली-मुंबई ट्रेन पर ट्रेनों का संचालन गड़बड़ा गया है। इससे अन्य रूटों पर चलने वाली ट्रेनों के समय पर भी असर पड़ रहा है। शनिवार को कोटा-देहरादून (नंदा देवी) एक्सप्रेस, कोटा-निजामुद्दीन व निजामुद्दीन-कोटा एक्सप्रेस और कोटा-श्रीमाता वैष्णोदेवी 07 नवंबर को रद्द रहेंगी।

इन ट्रेनों के रूट बदले

  • 02414 नई दिल्ली-मडगांव एक्सप्रेस
  • 02918 गुजरात संपर्क क्रांति एक्सप्रेस
  • 02926 पश्चिम एक्सप्रेस
  • 02925 पश्चिम एक्सप्रेस
  • 09021 बांद्रा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस
