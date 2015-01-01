पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना अपडेट:56 नए संक्रमित, एक ने तोड़ा दम , भरतपुर जिले में अब तक 100 मौतें, पिछले 21 दिन में 1127 पॉजीटिव

भरतपुर41 मिनट पहले
भरतपुर. कोरोना मैराथन के लिए लोहागढ़ स्टेडियम में बुलाए युवाओं को मास्क पहनाना भूले अधिकारी।
  • कारण- बाजारों में टूटी सुरक्षा चेन, बिना मास्क घूम रहे ज्यादातर लोग

कोरोना फिर लौट रहा है। क्योंकि पिछले 21 दिन में 1100 से ज्यादा लोग संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। भरतपुर में शनिवार को एक और संक्रमित रोगी ने दम तोड़ दिया। इसके साथ मृतक संख्या 100 तक पहुंच गई है। जबकि 56 नए रोगी मिलने के साथ ही अब तक संक्रमित हुए लोगों का आंकड़ा 6997 तक पहुंच गया है। इनमें हालांकि 6698 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं।

अगर नवंबर की ही बात करें तो एक भी दिन ऐसा नहीं निकला है, जब डबल संख्या यानि 25 से कम नए रोगी मिले हों। यह आंकड़ा 87 तक पहुंचा है। इसकी वजह यह है कि हमारे स्तर पर ही लापरवाही बरती जा रही है। दीपावली के बाद अब शादियों का सीजन शुरू होने से बाजार खरीदारों से भरे पड़े हैं। समूह में खरीदारी के लिए आ रहे लोग बाजारों में बिना मास्क के ही घूम रहे हैं।

कोरोना से सर्वाधिक मौतें भरतपुर में
कोरोना संक्रमण की वजह से अब तक हुई 100 मौतों में सर्वाधिक 67 लोग भरतपुर शहर के हैं। जबकि भुसावर में 2, वैर में 3, डीग में 9, नगर में 2, कामां में 3, नदबई में 2, रूपवास में 4, बयाना में 5 और कुम्हेर में 3 लोग दम तोड़ चुके हैं।

उम्र के आखिरी पड़ाव पर इन्होंने हराया कोरोना

  1. रुदावल के निवासी 72 वर्षीय रामभरोसी जायसवाल ने उम्र के आखिरी पड़ाव पर कोरोना को चुनौती देकर जिंदगी की जंग जीत ली है। वे बताते हैं कि मैंने हिम्मत नहीं हारी और रोजाना योग कर संतुलित आहार लेकर गाइड लाइन का पालन किया।
  2. बयाना के रिटायर्ड शिक्षक 77 वर्षीय लखनलाल गुप्ता को जुलाई में काेराेना हुआ था। गुप्ता बताते हैं कि टूटने के बजाय खुद को मानसिक रुप से मजबूत किया। दृढ़ इच्छाशक्ति के कारण वे चंद दिनाें में ही काेराेना काे हराकर घर लौट आए।
  3. वैर कस्बे के 87 वर्षीय अब्दुल शकूर कोरोना के शुरुआती चरण अप्रैल के पहले सप्ताह में ही कोरोना पॉजीटिव हो गए थे। शकूर बताते हैं कि अगर हिम्मत से काम लिया जाए तो काेराेना क्या किसी भी मुश्किल को आसान बनाया जा सकता है।
