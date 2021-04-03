पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दूसरा चरण शुरू:पहले दिन 682 फ्रंट लाइन वर्करों ने लगवाई वैक्सीन, 222 तो आए ही नहीं

भरतपुर/डीगएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कलेक्टर और डीसी ने सबसे पहले लगवाए टीके

कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन का दूसरा चरण गुरुवार से शुरू हो गया। पहले दिन जिले में 11 स्थानों पर 682 फ्रंट लाइन वर्करों ने टीका लगवाया। जबकि 222 लोग वैक्सीनेशन के लिए आए ही नहीं। लेकिन, खास बात यह रही कि गुरुवार के लिए चिन्हित सभी 25 हेल्थ केयर वर्करों ने आकर टीके लगवाए। भरतपुर शहर स्थित आरबीएम अस्पताल में संभागीय आयुक्त पी.सी. बेरवाल, जिला कलेक्टर नथमल डिडेल, एडीएम बीना महावर, अतिरिक्त संभागीय आयुक्त शौकत अली और डीग चिकित्सालय में एसडीएम हेमंत कुमार ने टीके लगवाए।

इनके साथ ही उपखंड मुख्यालयों पर एसडीएम ने भी टीके लगवाए। उल्लेखनीय है कि दूसरे चरण में अब सभी फ्रंट लाइन वर्करों में पुलिस, प्रशासन, नगरीय निकाय, पंचायतराज, राजस्व विभाग, सैन्य कर्मियों समेत तमाम उन लोगों को टीके लगाए जाएंंगे जो पब्लिक डीलिंग से जुडे हुए हैं और अधिक से अधिक समय लोगों के बीच रहते हैं। ताकि कोरोना को जल्दी हराया जा सके। इस दौरान संभागीय आयुक्त पीसी बेरवाल ने कहा कि सकारात्मक परिणाम सामने आने से विश्वास एवं उत्साह बढ़ रहा है। गृह रक्षा राज्य मंत्री भजन लाल जाटव ने गुरुवार को जिला आरबीएम अस्पताल एवं कोरोना वैक्सीन साइट का निरीक्षण कर निरीक्षण किया।

