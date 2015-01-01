पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भरतपुर में कोरोना:महाराजा सूरजमल विवि के डिप्टी रजिस्ट्रार सहित 87 नए पॉजिटिव निकले, रिकवर सिर्फ एक रोगी हुआ

भरतपुर18 मिनट पहले
भरतपुर। जिले में कोरोना के 87 और मरीज सामने आए हैं।
  • 6699 लोग अभी तक रिकवर हो चुके हैं

(आदर्श मधुकर)। जिले में कोरोना के मामले बढ़ गए हैं। पिछले दो दिन से जहां 45-15 रोगी आ रहे थे वहीं रविवार को महाराजा सूरजमल बृज विश्वविद्यालय के डिप्टी रजिस्ट्रार सहित 87 नए पॉजिटिव रोगी निकले हैं। इनके सहित अब तक जिले में 7084 लोग संक्रमित हो चुके हैं और 100 लोग अपनी जान गवां चुके हैं।

रविवार को सिर्फ एक व्यक्ति रिकवर हुआ है। इसके बाद अब तक 6699 लोग ठीक हो कर घर जा चुके हैं। इस प्रकार रिकवरी रेट जिले की 94.57 प्रतिशत तक पहुंच गई है। एक्टिव लोगों की संख्या 285 है, जिनका इलाज चल रहा है और उनके जल्दी ठीक होकर घर जाने की उम्मीद है।

