कार्रवाई:जेल में अपराधी को मोबाइल पहुंचाने की फिराक में एक पुलिस कांस्टेबल पकड़ा

भरतपुर41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कांस्टेबल पप्पू।
  • दो मोबाइल और 32 हजार रुपए जब्त, कांस्टेबल सहित बंदी के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज

जेल में विचाराधीन बंदी को दो मोबाइल पहुंचाने के मामले में एक अधिवक्ता और शार्प शूटर की पत्नी को गिरफ्तार किए हुए अभी एक सप्ताह का समय भी नहीं हुआ है, वहीं मंगलवार को जेल में बंदी को मोबाइल पहुंचाने की फिराक में जेल कर्मियों ने एक पुलिस कांस्टेबल को पकड़ा है। पुलिस कांस्टेबल अखबार में लपेटकर दो मोबाइल लेकर जेल परिसर में चला गया, जहां उसे जांच के दौरान पकड़ कर सेवर थाना पुलिस को सौंप दिया गया।

हुआ यूं कि 15 दिसंबर को सुबह करीब 8 बजे पुलिस लाइन में तैनात सिपाही 38 वर्षीय पप्पू कुमार पुत्र भूरी सिंह जाटव निवासी बहज डीग जेल में वारंट लेने पहुंचा। जहां कांस्टेबल पप्पू ने जेल के मैन गेट तलाशी ड्यूटी पर तैनात हैड कांस्टेबल ओमप्रकाश को अपना निजी मोबाइल जमा करा दिया, जिस पर उसे बाहर रख लिया गया। लेकिन चालाकी से अपने पास कुछ नहीं होने की कहकर मैन गेट से अंदर चला गया।

जब वहां तैनात आरएसी के हैड कांस्टेबल ओमप्रकाश ने उसकी तलाशी ली तो उसके अंदर की जेब में अखबार में लिपटे दो एंड्रॉइड मोबाइल निकले तथा उसके पास एक पर्स मिला जिसमें 32 हजार रुपए की नकदी, आधार कार्ड,एटीएम कार्ड, कैंटीन कार्ड एवं पुलिस का आईकार्ड भी निकला।

जिस पर उक्त कांस्टेबल पप्पू को पकड़ लिया गया तथा उसके पास पाए गए दो मोबाइल, रुपया आदि सामान जब्त कर पूछताछ की गई तो उसने बताया कि वह इन दोनों मोबाइलों को जेल में मेनगेट में जेल सेवा में कार्य करने वाले दंडित बंदी सुशील कुमार पुत्र चिरंजीलाल गुर्जर निवासी एंचेर चौथ का बरवाड़ा सवाई माधोपुर को देने की फिराक में था। जिस पर कांस्टेबल पप्पू को पकड़ कर थाना सेवर पुलिस को सौंप दिया गया। साथ ही इस संबंध में सेवर जेल जेलर निरंजन शर्मा ने थाना सेवर में कांस्टेबल पप्पू एवं बंदी सुशील कुमार के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कराया है।

कांस्टेबल और बंदी के संबंधों की जांच में जुटी पुलिस
अनुसंधान अधिकारी सुखदेव सिंह ने बताया कि पकड़े गए कांस्टेबल से पूछताछ की जा रही है, कि वह इस बंदी को कब से जानता है। अब तक कितने मोबाइल आदि निषिद्ध सामग्री जेल के अंदर पहुंचा चुका है। कितना पैसा लेकर वह ऐसा काम करता है। उसकी जेब में ड्यूटी के दौरान 32 हजार रुपए की मोटी रकम कहां से आई।

इसके अलावा जल्द ही बंदी को भी गिरफ्तार किया जाएगा। क्योंकि वह बंदी जेल सेवा में जेल कार्यालय में सफाई कार्य करता है। इसलिए उसका बाहरी लोगो से संबंध रहता है। अब सवाल ये भी है कि उसने दो मोबाइल किसके लिए मंगवाए थे। संभावना इस बात की है कि वह अन्य बंदियों से मिला हुआ है, उनके लिए ही उसने दो मोबाइल मंगवाए होंगे। उक्त मामले की जांच में बड़ा खुलासा होने की संभावना है।

