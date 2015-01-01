पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चेन स्नेचिंग:बिहारी जी से लौट रही महिला के गले से 1.5 तोला की चेन तोड़ ले गए

भरतपुर44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
2 महिलाओं के गले से कार सवार बदमाश चेन तोड़ने के साथ ही 10000 रुपए से भरा पर्स भी छीन ले गए थे
  • 10 दिन तीसरी वारदात, 5 नवंबर को भी मुखर्जी नगर में तोड़ी थी 2 महिलाओं की चेन

पुलिस की ढिलाई से बदमाशों ने शहर में महिलाओं का चैन छीन लिया है। पिछले 6 दिन के दौरान महिलाओं के गले से सोने के चेन तोड़कर ले जाने दो घटनाएं हो चुकी हैं। मंगलवार शाम शाम 6.40 बजे फुलवारी पार्क के पास बाइक सवार बदमाश एक महिला के गले से डेढ़ तोला सोने की चेन तोड़ ले गए।

इससे पहले 5 नवंबर को भी श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी नगर में रंजीत नगर से दीपोत्सव की खरीदारी कर लौट रहीं 2 महिलाओं के गले से कार सवार बदमाश चेन तोड़ने के साथ ही 10000 रुपए से भरा पर्स भी छीन ले गए थे।

पुलिस के मुताबिक गोवर्धन गेट के पास रहने वाले अधिवक्ता राजेंद्र खंडेलवाल की पत्नी डॉ. मधु खंडेलवाल अपनी जेठानी रश्मि खंडेलवाल के साथ किला स्थित बिहारी जी मंदिर से दर्शन करके लौट रही थी। जब वे फुलवारी पार्क के पास पहुंची तो पीछे से एक बाइक पर दो बदमाश आए। उनमें से पीछे बैठे बदमाश ने मधु के गले से डेढ़ तोला की चेन तोड़ ली।

महिलाओं का शोर-शराबा सुन मौके पर भीड़ जमा हो गई। अधिवक्ता राजेंद्र खंडेलवाल ने बताया कि जिस जगह पर घटना हुई है वहां आसपास कोई सीसीटीवी कैमरा नहीं है। एक सप्ताह पहले भी फुलवारी पार्क से 200 मीटर की दूरी पर केतन गेट के पास बाइक सवार बदमाश गोपालगढ़ निवासी एक स्कूटी सवार महिला के गले से सोने की चेन तोड़कर ले गए थे।

