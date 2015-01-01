पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:आधार सेवा केंद्र पड़ रहे कम, लोग दिनभर इंतजार करने के बाद भी खाली हाथ लौट रहे

भरतपुर42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
लक्ष्मण मंदिर की सेंट्रल बैंक के बाहर लगी आधार कार्ड बनवाने वालों की कतार और बच्चे के साथ सुबह से बैठी महिला।
  • दिन निकलते ही छोटे बच्चों के साथ पहुंचते हैं लोग, फिर भी नहीं बन पा रहे आधार
  • वन नेशन वन कार्ड और राशन कार्ड में नाम जुड़वाने के लिए आधार बनवाने वालों की भीड़ हुई बेकाबू, शिकायत पर किया निरीक्षण

केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से शुरू किया गया वन कार्ड वन नेशन और राशन में नाम जुड़वाने के लिए आधार कार्ड जरूरी है, जिसको लेकर जिले में आधार कार्ड बनवाने वालों की इन दिनों अधिकृत बैंकों व डाकघरों में भीड़ उमड़ रही है। भीड़ इतनी हो रही है कि दिन निकलते ही सुबह 5-6 बजे ही छोटे बच्चों के साथ लोग पहुंच जाते हैं और फिर भी आधार कार्ड नहीं बन पा रहे हैं। क्योंकि केन्द्रों पर भीड़ 200 से ज्यादा लोगों की हाेती है और पूरे दिन में सिर्फ 40 लोगों के ही आधार कार्ड ही बन पाते हैं।

भीड़ में एक तरफ कोरोना गाइडलाइंस की धज्जियां उड़ रहीं हैं, वहीं दूसरी ओर लाइनों में लगे लोगों को बिना आधार कार्ड बनवाए लौटना पड़ रहा है। इस दौरान कर्मचारियों द्वारा ढुलमुल नीति और तरह-तरह के बहानों की शिकायत जब जिला कलेक्टर के पास पहुंची तो मंगलवार को आईटी के संयुक्त निदेशक कमल शर्मा के नेतृत्व में एक टीम ने शहर के लक्ष्मण मंदिर चौराहे स्थित स्टेट बैंक पहुंचकर निरीक्षण किया। जहां उन्होंने पूरी क्षमता से आधार कार्ड बनाने के निर्देश दिए। यहां पार्षद कपिल फौजदार ने कहा है कि भीड़ को देखते हुए आधार सेवा केन्द्र और खुलवाए जाएं, जिस पर संयुक्त निदेशक शर्मा ने कहा कि इस संबंध में प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं।

असल में वन कार्ड वन नेशन के तहत घर के सभी सदस्यों का आधार कार्ड होना जरूरी है। आधार कार्ड बनने के बाद घर के सभी सदस्यों का नाम राशन कार्ड में जोड़ा जाता है, उसी के तहत परिवार को राशन की दुकान से गेंहूं मिलता है। यदि किसी भी परिवार के सदस्य का नाम राशन कार्ड में नहीं होगा तो उस परिवार को गेंहूं नहीं मिलेगा।

इस वजह से लोग अपने छोटे-छोटे बच्चों को लेकर आधार कार्ड बनवाने के लिए पहुंच रहे हैं। ज्यादा भीड़ होने के कारण लोग सुबह 5-6 बजे से ही बैंक में लाइनें लगाकर खड़े हो जाते हैं, लेकिन जब तक लोगों का नंबर आता है तब तक आधार कार्ड बनाने वाले कर्मचारी सर्वर डाउन का हवाला देकर लोगों को वापस लौटा देते हैं।

आधार कार्ड न बनने से परेशान लोगों ने जिला कलेक्टर से इसकी शिकायत की, जिसके बाद आईटी के संयुक्त निदेशक कमल शर्मा टीम के साथ लक्ष्मण मंदिर के चौराहे पर स्थित सेंट्रल बैंक पर पहुंचे और वहां बिगड़े हालात देखे। जिसके बाद उन्होंने बैंक मैनेजर को निर्देश दिए कि जिन कर्मचारियों को आधार कार्ड बनाने का काम दिया है, उनसे बैंक का अन्य काम न कराएं।

एक टेबल पर 40 आधार कार्ड तैयार किए जाते हैं और 40 फॉर्म लेकर आधार कार्ड बनाएं। जिससे लोगों को परेशानी का सामना न करना पड़े। हालांकि अब भरतपुर में भीड़ को देखते हुए आधार सेंटर बढ़ाने को लेकर अधिकारियों से बात की गई। जल्द से जल्द आधार सेंटर बढ़ाएं जाएंगे, जिससे लोगों को परेशानी नहीं उठानी पड़ेगी।

