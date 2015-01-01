पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:बिजली चोरी पकड़ने गए दल पर हमले का आरोपी पकड़ा

भरतपुर2 दिन पहले
पिछले दिनों बिजली चोरी पकड़ने गए सतर्कता दल पर हमला करने के आरोप में पुलिस ने एक जने को गिरफ्तार किया है। चिकसाना थाना पुलिस से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार 18 नवम्बर को जयपुर विद्युत वितरण निगम लिमिटेड हाल बीईएसएल के सहायक अभियंता हुकम सिंह ने कच्चा बाग गोपाल नगला चिकसाना निवासी श्याम सिंह पुत्र प्रेम सिंह जाट वगैरह 9-10 के जनों के खिलाफ विद्युत सतर्कता दल पर लाठी डंडों से मारपीट व गाली गलौच कर सरकारी दस्तावेजों को फाड़ देने व सरकारी गाड़ी में तोड़-फोड़ कर राजकार्य में बाधा डालने का मामला थाना चिकसाना पर दर्ज कराया था। एसएचओ रामनाथ सिंह गुर्जर ने नामजद आरोपी श्याम सिंह को गिरफ्तार किया है।

