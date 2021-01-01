पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिकायत:सरकारी गोदाम से अवैध शराब बेचने का आरोप, अधिकारी बोले-आरोप झूठे

भरतपुर43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वैर तहसील के गांव नरहरपुर के ग्रामीणों ने कलेक्टर से की शिकायत
  • ग्रामीणाें ने जिला आबकारी अधिकारी और जिला कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन भी दिया

वैर तहसील क्षेत्र के गांव नरहरपुर के ग्रामीणों ने नरहरपुर रोड स्थित शराब के सरकारी गोदाम से अवैध रूप से शराब बेचने की शिकायत सोमवार को जिला कलेक्टर एवं आबकारी अधिकारी से की है। नरहरपुर निवासी रामरतन, मोतीराम, रमेश, हेमेंद्र, शिब्बन, कप्तानसिंह, सुखवीर, लेखराम, खेमचंद, हीरालाल, विश्वेंद्र सहित अन्य ग्रामीणों ने जिला आबकारी अधिकारी शिव सिंह तथा बाद में जिला कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन देकर नरहरपुर रोड स्थित शराब के सरकारी ठेका से अवैध रूप से फुटकर शराब बेचे जाने के आरोप लगाए।

ग्रामीणों का आरोप था कि गांव के दो व्यक्ति समरजीत और रंजीत अवैध तरीके से गोदाम पर शराब की बिक्री करते हैं। तथा वहां से गुजरने वाली गांव की महिलाओं को शराबियों द्वारा आए दिन परेशान किया जाता है। शराब के गोदाम के पास निवास करने वाले ग्रामीणों ने कई बार जिला प्रशासन को अवगत कराया, इसके अलावा उन्होंने सरकार के पोर्टल पर भी शिकायत दर्ज कराई।

लेकिन उसके बावजूद भी प्रशासन ने अभी तक कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की है। इधर, वृत बयाना के आबकारी निरीक्षक दीन दयाल का कहना है कि नरहरपुर रोड पर स्वीकृतशुदा गोदाम है। ग्रामीणों का आरोप निराधार है। गोदाम से फुटकर शराब नहीं बेची जाती, इसे लेकर कई बार मौका निरीक्षण किया जा चुका है।

शराब के नशे में स्कूटी चलाते मिला आरोपी गिरफ्तार

भरतपुर। शराब पीकर नशे की हालत में स्कूटी चलाते मिले एक जने को थाना कोतवाली पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। थानाधिकारी रामकिशन यादव ने बताया कि कुम्हेर गेट चौराहों पर नाकाबंदी के दौरान एक युवक लहराते हुए स्कूटी चलाता मिला। इस पर आरोपी सतेंद्र पुत्र मुंशीसिंह जाट निवासी तमरौली को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। साथ ही उसके कब्जे से स्कूटी को भी जब्त कर लिया गया।

