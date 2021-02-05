पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खेल मैदान अनलॉक:सालभर बाद फुटबाल खिलाड़ियों ने प्रारंभ की प्रैक्टिस, फुटबाल संघ ने तीन मैदान तैयार कराए

भरतपुर15 मिनट पहले
प्रेक्टिस करते बच्चे। - Dainik Bhaskar
प्रेक्टिस करते बच्चे।
  • 18-20 फरवरी को जिला फुटबाल टूर्नामेंट कराए जाएंगे

कोराेना के कारण करीब साल भर सूने मैदान में अब रौनक लौट आई है। फुटबाल खिलाड़ियों ने सिमको खेल मैदान को गोल पोस्ट तक फुटबाल पहुंचाने की मशक्कत से आबाद कर दिया है। शुक्रवार को भरतपुर फुटबॉल एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष एवं राजस्थान महिला फुटबॉल संघ के चेयरमैन अरविंद पाल सिंह और सीनियर कोच कृपाल सिंह ठेनुआ मैदान पहुंचे।

उन्होंने खिलाड़ियों को फुटबाल भेंट की तथा नियमित अभ्यास पर जाेर दिया। क्योंकि 18 से 20 फरवरी को जिला स्तरीय टूर्नामेंट कराए जाएंगे। सीनियर कोच कृपाल सिंह ने बताया कि फुटबाल के तीन मैदान तैयार हुए हैं, जहां खिलाड़ियों ने प्रैक्टिस प्रारंभ कर दी है।

हमारी कोशिश रहेगी कि खिलाड़ी नियमित रूप से खेलते रहें। इसलिए फुटबाल सहित अन्य संसाधन मुहैया कराए गए हैं। शुक्रवार काे फुटबाल की नेशनल खिलाड़ी पिंकी फौजदार, जानवी सिंह, खुशी किट्टू, दीक्षा, शिवा ठेनुआ, चिंटू चाहर, शरद कुमार,सनी कुमार सहित कोच हीरेंद्र सिंह आदि ने प्रैक्टिस प्रारंभ की। खिलाड़ियों ने कहा कि नियमित अभ्यास कर जिला और राज्य प्रतियोगिता की तैयारी की जाएगी।

प्रदेश बैठक 14 को, स्टेट टूर्नामेंट का प्रस्ताव भेजा
इधर, राजस्थान फुटबाल संघ की प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी की बैठक 14 फरवरी को पाली के तख्तगढ़ में आयोजित की गई है, जिसमें इस साल की खेल गतिविधियों पर निर्णय लिया जाएगा। इसमें स्टेट टूर्नामेंट की डेट भी तय होंगी।

जिलाध्यक्ष अरविंदपाल सिंह ने बताया कि बालिका वर्ग का स्टेट टूर्नामेंट भरतपुर में कराने का प्रस्ताव भेजा है। पाली में आयोजित फुटबॉल प्रदेश कार्यसमिति बैठक में भरतपुर को टूर्नामेंट मिल सकता है। क्योंकि दो साल पहले भी स्टेट बालिका वर्ग का टूर्नामेंट भरतपुर में सफलता पूर्वक हो चुका है। जिसमें भरतपुर की टीम ने पहली बार खेलते हुए स्टेट चैंपियनशिप जीती थी।

रिपोर्ट: प्रमोद कल्याण

