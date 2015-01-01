पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रमेश चंद्र अग्रवाल स्कॉलरशिप योजना:अग्रिमा मधुकर को ‌1 लाख और पेशल को ‌‌30 हजार का चेक मिला

भरतपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भरतपुर. अग्रिमा और पेशल मधुकर को चेक देते यूनिट हेड।

दैनिक भास्कर भरतपुर में कार्यरत सीनियर रिपोर्टर आदर्श मधुकर की बेटी अग्रिमा मधुकर को एक लाख रुपए और बेटे पेशल मधुकर को 30 हजार रुपए की रमेश चंद्र अग्रवाल स्कॉलरशिप दी गई है, जिन्हें बुधवार को भास्कर कार्यालय में यूनिट हेड दिनेश उपाध्याय ने चेक व प्रशस्ति पत्र देकर सम्मानित किया।

भास्कर के यूनिट हेड उपाध्याय ने कहा भास्करराइट्स के प्रतिभावान छात्र-छात्राओं को शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में सर्वश्रेष्ठ करने को प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए श्री रमेश चन्द्र अग्रवाल स्कॉलरशिप योजना शुरू की थी। इस साल चयनित अग्रिमा मधुकर को 90% अंक लाने पर एक लाख रुपए और पेशल मधुकर को 93.6% अंक लाने पर 30 हजार रुपए का चेक व प्रशस्ति पत्र दिए गए हैं।

प्रतिभाशाली छात्रा अग्रिमा और छात्र पेशल ने कहा कि यह सफलता मां ममता शर्मा की प्रेरणा व गुरुजनों के मार्गदर्शन से मिली है। इस मौके पर भास्कर के फाइनेंस हेड पंकज स्याल, प्रोडक्शन हेड सुबोदीप, सरकुलेशन हेड नीरज जैन सहित समस्त स्टाफ उपस्थित रहा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें