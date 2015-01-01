पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरोप:नाराज वकील ने प्रशिक्षु आरपीएस के खिलाफ कोर्ट में दर्ज कराया परिवाद

भरतपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • अधिवक्ता ने प्रशिक्षु आरपीएस पर अभद्र व्यवहार करने और धमकी देने के लगाए आरोप

पुलिस द्वारा चालान किए जाने से नाराज होकर एक अधिवक्ता ने प्रशिक्षु आरपीएस पूनम चौहान के खिलाफ कोर्ट में परिवाद दर्ज कराया है। विजय नगर निवासी अधिवक्ता जोगेंद्र सिंह सिनसिनवार ने परिवाद में कहा है कि 14 दिसंबर को 11 बजे जब वह बाइक से न्यायालय आ रहे थे, उस दौरान न्यायालय परिसर के बाहर प्रशिक्षु आरपीएस पूनम चौहान पुलिस कर्मियों के साथ खड़ी मिलीं।

मेरी बाइक को रोका। रोकने का कारण पूछते समय मेरा मास्क नीचे गिर गया, जिस पर उन्होंने मास्क नहीं पहनने का चालान काट दिया। मैंने चालान राशि भी जमा करा दी, लेकिन प्रशिक्षु आरपीएस ने फिर भी मेरे साथ अभद्रता की और थाने में बंद करने की धमकी दी। अधिवक्ता ने बताया कि धारा 200 के तहत बयान भी दर्ज हो चुके हैं।

ज्ञातव्य रहे कि गत सोमवार को प्रशिक्षु आरपीएस पूनम चौहान अपनी टीम के साथ गौरव पथ पर कोविड़ 19 की गाइड लाइन एवं एमवी एक्ट की पालना के लिए कार्रवाई कर रही थी। तभी अधिवक्ता जोगेंद्र सिंह अपनी बाइक से जा रहे तो उनके पास हेलमेट एवं मास्क नहीं पाए जाने पर उनका मास्क का चालान काट दिया गया था। जिसके संदर्भ में उन्होंने परिवाद पेश किया है।

न हेलमेट पहन रखा था और ना ही मास्क, अभद्रता भी की : पूनम चौहान

प्रशिक्षु आरपीएस पूनम चौहान ने बताया कि वे गौरव पथ पर कोविड-19 की गाइड लाइन एवं एमवी एक्ट की पालना के लिए कार्रवाई कर रही थीं तभी अधिवक्ता जोगेंद्र सिंह बाइक पर आए। अधिवक्ता ने न तो हेलमेट ही पहन रखा था और न ही मास्क लगा रखा था। पुलिस जवानों ने रोकना चाहा तो अधिवक्ता ने जवानों को हड़काते हुए बाइक की स्पीड बढ़ा दी।

इस पर पुलिस टीम ने उन्हें रोक लिया। मैंने अधिवक्ता से मास्क पहनने और हेलमेट लगाकर चलने का आग्रह किया तो वे बेहूदे तरीके से पेश आया। इस पर मास्क नहीं पहने पाए जाने का उनका चालान काट दिया गया। जब अधिवक्ता को चालान की कार्बन कॉपी दी गई तो कॉपी को फाड़कर मेरे मुंह पर फैंकी। आरोप गलत हैं।

