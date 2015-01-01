पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्यक्रम:सेढ़ माता मंदिर और हठीले वाले हनुमान मंदिर पर हुआ अन्नकूट

भरतपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर में मंदिरों में अन्नकूट प्रसादी के कार्यक्रमों की इन दिनाें धूम मची है। मंगलवार को न्यू आदर्श कालोनी में स्थित सेढ़ माता मंदिर व बिहारी जी मंदिर की परिक्रमा में स्थित हठीले वाले हनुमान मंदिर पर अन्नकूट प्रसादी के कार्यक्रम आयोजित किए गए। जहां लोगों प्रसादी कोविड की गाइड लाइनों का पालन करते हुए प्राप्त की।

न्यू आदर्श कालोनी के सेढ़ माता मंदिर पर आयोजित अन्नकूट महोत्सव में पूर्व फौजी राजीव सरीन, बांके लाल मुंशी, पप्पू, घनश्याम, मोहनसिंह पूर्व प्रिंसीपल, नत्थीलाल आदि ने सहयोग किया और काफी संख्या में लोगों ने मंदिर में दर्शन कर प्रसादी ग्रहण की। इसी प्रकार भरतपुर इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स ट्रेड एसोसिएशन की ओर से हठीले वाले हनुमान मंदिर पर अन्नकूट का आयोजन किया गया, जिसमें एसोसिएशन के संरक्षण नवीन जैन, अध्यक्ष विकास अग्रवाल, उपाध्यक्ष राेहित गोयल व अन्य लोग मौजूद थे।

वीर सुंदर हनुमान मंदिर पर सजी छप्पनभोग झांकी, अन्नकूट भी हुआ

चांदपोल गेट के पास स्थित वीर सुंदर हनुमान मंदिर पर मंगलवार को फूल बंगला सजाया गया और महाआरती हुई। बाद में छप्पनभोग और अन्नकूट प्रसादी वितरित हुई। शाम को सामूहिक सुंदर कांड का पाठ किया गया। इस अवसर पर सोमनाथ शर्मा, हरिशंकर शर्मा, गोपाल लाल शर्मा, ओमप्रकाश शर्मा, विप्र फाउंडेशन युवा के प्रदेशाध्य्क्ष इन्दुशेखर शर्मा मौजूद थे। इसी कार्यक्रम में विप्र फाउंडेशन के वरिष्ठ उपाध्यक्ष गंगाराम पाराशर, जिला अध्यक्ष बृजभूषण पराशर, प्रदेश सचिव युवा देवाशीष भारद्वाज, जिलाध्य्क्ष युवा उमेश पराशर ने लोगों को मास्क बांटकर कोरोना से जागरुक किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें