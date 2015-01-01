पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

7 करोड़ रुपए की जीएसटी चोरी का मामला:सीए अभिषेक का गिरफ्तारी वारंट जारी, सम्मन में बदलने की अर्जी भी खारिज

भरतपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोर्ट ने फर्जी फर्मों से 7 करोड़ रुपए के जीएसटी चोरी के मामले में सीए अभिषेक सिंघल का तीसरी बार गिरफ्तारी वारंट जारी किया है। भरतपुर एसपी को भेज गए वारंट में आरोपी को 16 जनवरी तक गिरफ्तार कर पेश करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। इससे पहले कोर्ट ने वारंट को सम्मन में तब्दील करने की सिंघल की अर्जी खारिज कर दी।

पहले वारंट जारी होने पर सीए की ओर से आर्थिक अपराधों के विशेष न्यायालय में प्रार्थना पत्र पेश किया गया था। जिसमें उसकी ओर से दलील दी गई कि उच्च और उच्चतम न्यायालय के विभिन्न आदेशानुसार पहले सम्मन, फिर जमानती और अंत में गिरफ्तारी वारंट जारी किया जाना चाहिए। जिसके खिलाफ विशेष लोक अभियोजक आर.एन यादव ने दलील दी कि सहअभियुक्त के जमानत आदेश में हाईकोर्ट ने अभिषेक को अभियुक्त माना है। आरोपी ने जांच में कोई सहयोग नहीं किया। विभाग के सम्मन भेजने पर पेश नहीं हुए। आरोपी ने 38 फर्जी फर्में बना रखी थी।

यह मामला विशेष कानून का है, ऐसे में पेश किए गए हाईकोर्ट और सुप्रीम कोर्ट के विभिन्न आदेश इस मामले में लागू नहीं होते हैं। जज ने दोनों पक्षों की दलीलें सुनने के बाद अर्जी खारिज कर दी। जिसके बाद फिर से गिरफ्तारी वारंट जारी कर दिया। उल्लेखनीय है कि सीजीएसटी कमिश्नरेट की जांच में सामने आया था कि सीए ने दो ट्रक ड्राइवर और एक मोबाइल मैकेनिक से दस्तावेज लेकर फर्जी फर्में बनाई थी।

वही इन ड्राइवरों के बैंक खाते में ट्रांजेक्शन भी करता था। एक फर्जी फर्म के साथ रजिस्टर कराया गया ईमेल एड्रेस और मोबाइल नंबर सीए अभिषेक का ही है। चार फर्जी फर्मों में किसी भी वस्तु के लेने-देने का कोई व्यापार नहीं होता। इसके बावजूद 125 करोड़ रुपए के फर्जी बिल जारी कर इनपुट टैक्स क्रेडिट पास किया जाता रहा। इन फर्जी बिलों के आधार पर 7 करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा की टैक्स चोरी की गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें