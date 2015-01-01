पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गुर्जर आरक्षण आंदोलन:कर्नल बैंसला समेत समाज के नेता मुख्यमंत्री से वार्ता करने आ सकते हैं जयपुर

भरतपुर/जयपुर/करौली15 मिनट पहले
पीलूपुरा रेलवे ट्रैक पर 11 दिन से बैठे गुर्जर समाज के लोग।
  • इससे पहले सोमवार को अशोक चांदना वार्ता करने पहुंचे थे, लेकिन गुर्जर आंदोलन पर बैठे रहे

गुर्जर आंदोलन को लेकर बुधवार को जयपुर में वार्ता की तैयारी की जा रही है। जिसके लिए आज कर्नल किरोड़ी बैंसला जयपुर पहुंच सकते हैं। मुख्यमंत्री आवास पर ये बैठक आयोजित की जाएगी। जिसके बाद आंदोलन का निस्तारण होने की संभावना है। कर्नल बैंसला समेत गुर्जर समाज के कई नेता इस बैठक में मौजूद रहेंगे। गौरतलब है कि इससे पहले सोमवार को अशोक चांदना वार्ता करने पहुंचे थे, लेकिन गुर्जर आंदोलन पर बैठे रहे।

जानकारी अनुसार, बयाना में आंदोलनकारियों पर 223 लोगों पर मुकदमा दर्ज होने को लेकर बैंसला गुट के गुर्जर खेल मंत्री अशोक चांदना से खासे नाराज हैं। उन्होंने इसे चांदना की ओर से दीपावली का तोहफा करार दिया है। ये लोग बैकलॉग एवं प्रक्रियाधीन भर्तियों में आरक्षण का लाभ दिए जाने समेत 6 सूत्री मांगों को लेकर पिछले 11 दिन से पीलूपुरा रेलवे ट्रैक पर बैठे हैं।

मांगें नहीं मानी तो दिल्ली समेत एनसीआर में लगाएंगे जाम
मंगलवार को ग्रेटर नोएडा से गुर्जर समाज का 15 सदस्यीय प्रतिनिधि मंडल पीलूपुरा रेलवे ट्रैक पर पहुंचा। यहां बैठे आंदोलनकारियों से नोएडा से आए जतन प्रधान ने कहा पूरे भारत का गुर्जर समाज एक है। अगर समय रहते राजस्थान सरकार ने गुर्जर समाज की मांगें नहीं मानी तो कर्नल बैंसला के एक आह्वान पर दिल्ली सहित पूरे एनसीआर को जाम कर देंगे। जिसके लिए राजस्थान सरकार ही जिम्मेदार होगी।

आरक्षण आंदोलन को दबाने का प्रयास कर रही राज्य सरकार; विजय बैंसला

आंदोलन की अगुवाई कर रहे विजय बैंसला ने कहा कि सरकार इस आंदोलन को दबाने का षड्यंत्र कर रही है। पिछले 12 दिन से इंटरनेट बंद किया हुआ है। साथ ही मीडिया को भी आंदोलन की कवरेज करने से रोका जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि बयाना-हिंडौन सड़क मार्ग आंदोलनकारियों ने नहीं बल्कि सरकार ने बंद किया है। भरतपुर और करौली जिले का पुलिस प्रशासन लोगों को इस रास्ते से होकर नहीं गुजरने दे रहा है।

