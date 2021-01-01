पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भास्कर एक्सक्लूसिव:ऑटोमेटेड ड्राइविंग टेस्टिंग ट्रैक पहले ही टेस्ट में फेल... सड़कें टूटी, पानी निकासी की भी व्यवस्था नहीं, आज तक नहीं हो सका एक भी ट्रायल

भरतपुरएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: राजकुमार सिंह
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जनवरी 2019 में शुरू होना था ट्रैक, दो साल में भी दूर नहीं हुई तकनीकी खामियां, अब मार्च में पूरा होने की उम्मीद

भरतपुर संभाग मुख्यालय स्थित प्रादेशिक परिवहन कार्यालय परिसर में 1.37 करोड़ की लागत से बनने वाला ऑटोमेटिक ड्राइविंग टेस्टिंग ट्रैक पहले ही टेस्ट में फेल हो गया है। इसकी सड़कें टूटी-फूटी हैं। बरसाती पानी के निकासी की उचित व्यवस्था नहीं है। न बाउंड्रीवॉल बनी है और न ही दिशा संकेत लगे हैं।

यही वजह है कि यह जनवरी 2019 में शुरू होना था। लेकिन, 2 साल में भी तकनीकी खामियां दूर नहीं होने से अभी तक शुरू नहीं हो पाया है। अब इसके मार्च मेंं शुरू होने की उम्मीद है। क्योंकि परिवहन आयुक्त ने आरएसआरडीसी के परियोजना निदेशक को इसकी खामियां जल्द दूर करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। राज्य सरकार ने करीब 4 साल पहले भरतपुर समेत प्रदेश के 13 जिलों में ऑटोमेटिक ड्राइविंग टेस्टिंग ट्रैक बनाए जाने की घोषणा की थी।

9 नवंबर, 2017 को इसके लिए बजट भी मिला। आरएसआरडीसी ने यह ट्रैक 30 जनवरी, 2019 को कंप्लीट कर दिया। लेकिन, जब ट्रैक पर ऑटोमाइजेशन (कैमरे, सेंसर आदि) लगाने के लिए निजी स्मार्ट चिप कंपनी के अधिकारियों ने निरीक्षण किया तो कई खामियां मिलीं। इसी वजह से कंपनी ऑटोमाइजेशन का काम करने से मना कर दिया। इस खामियों को दूर करने के लिए 38 लाख रुपए और स्वीकृत किए गए हैं।

ट्रैक में कई खामियां, अब आरएसआरडीसी को खामियां जल्द दूर करने के निर्देश

दोनों ट्रैक के लिए एक ही नियंत्रण कक्ष है। सड़कें बहुत खराब औऱ कई जगह टूटी हुई हैं। सड़कों पर बहुत कम ही चैंबर केप मिले। दिशात्मक संकेत भी नहीं लगे। बाउंड्रीवाल नहीं है। टेस्टिंग के लिए बने 8 और एच आकार आवासीय घरों से दिख रहा है। ढलान वाली सड़क को और बढ़ाने एवं मरम्मत कराने की जरूरत है। ढलान की ऊंचाई मानकों के मुताबिक नहीं है। ट्रैक से पानी निकासी की व्यवस्था नहीं है। प्रशिक्षण और आवेदक के पंजीकरण के लिए कोई व्यवस्था नहीं है।

तीन स्टेप में होगा ड्राइविंग टेस्ट... गलती करने पर बजेंगे सेंसर, टेस्ट हो जाएगा फेल
पहले आठ के अंक नुमा ट्रैक पर गाड़ी पहले सीधी और फिर रिवर्स लानी होगी। दूसरे स्टेप में ट्रैक पर पहली बार करीब पांच फीट की चढ़ाई पर गाड़ी ले जानी होगी। चढ़ाते समय गाड़ी जरा भी गलत दिशा में गई तो सेंसर बज उठेंगे। तीसरे टेस्ट में गाड़ी को एक बार सीधा और दूसरी बार तिरछा पार्क करना होगा।

यहां सेंसर लगे होंगे। किसी गलती हुई तो ये बज उठेंगे और आप ड्राइविंग में फेल हो जाएंगे। आपको फिर मौका मिलेगा। स्थाई लाइसेंस के लिए ऑनलाइन जो समय और तारीख मिलेगी, उस दिन 45 मिनट पहले पहुंचना होगा। ट्रायल की वीडियो रिकॉर्डिंग होगी।

मार्च तक शुरू करवाएंगे ड्राइविंग ट्रैक : आरटीओ

  • ऑटोमेटिक ड्राइविंग टेस्टिंग ट्रैक की तकनीकी खामियों को पूरा करने के लिए आरएसआरडीसी के परियोजना डायरेक्टर को निर्देश दिए जा चुके हैं। हमारी कोशिश है कि इन खामियों को जल्द दूर करवाकर इसी साल मार्च में इस ट्रैक को शुरू कर दिया जाए जिससे लोगों को परेशानी न हो। - सतीश कुमार, प्रादेशिक परिवहन अधिकारी
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser