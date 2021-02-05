पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नन्हें रामभक्त:स्लम एरिया बावरिया बस्ती के 17 बच्चों ने राम मंदिर को दिए जेबखर्च के 481 रुपए

भरतपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बाबरिया बस्ती के 17 बच्चे जिन्होंने राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए दिए अपनी जेब खर्च के पैसे। - Dainik Bhaskar
बाबरिया बस्ती के 17 बच्चे जिन्होंने राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए दिए अपनी जेब खर्च के पैसे।
  • विहिप पदाधिकारियों ने दुपट्टा ओढ़ाकर किया नन्हें राम भक्तों का अभिनंदन

अयोध्या में बन रहे राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए लोगों में श्रद्धा हिलोरे मार रही है। शुक्रवार को स्लम एरिया बावरिया बस्ती के बच्चों ने पहल करते हुए राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए समर्पण राशि भेंट की। बस्ती के 17 बच्चों ने अपने जेबखर्च से 481 रुपए भेंट किए।

इस पर विश्व हिंदू परिषद और राम मंदिर समर्पण निधि अभियान पदाधिकारियों ने बच्चों का रामनामी दुपट्टा ओढ़ाकर अभिनंदन किया। अभियान के शहर संयोजक राकेश खंडेलवाल ने कहा कि यहां राशि का महत्व नहीं है। महत्व भावनाओं का है। बच्चों ने जो उत्साह दिखाया है वह प्रेरणादायी है।

बच्चों का यह छोटा सा समर्पण रामसेतु निर्माण में गिलहरी की भांति अभिनंदनीय है। उल्लेखनीय है कि विश्व हिंदू परिषद की ओर से इन दिनों घर-घर जाकर लोगों से संपर्क साधा जा रहा है और समर्पण राशि भी जुटाई जा रही है।

शुक्रवार को विहिप के लोग रणजीत नगर स्थित स्वास्थ्य मंदिर पहुंचे तो बच्चों ने भी मंदिर के लिए राशि देने का निर्णय लिया। बच्चों ने 481 रुपए जुटा कर राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए दिए। बच्चों ने जय श्रीराम के नारे लगाए।

इस अवसर पर शहर संयोजक राकेश खंडेलवाल, सह संयोजक मुकेश कुमार और संजय गुप्ता ने बच्चों से भगवान श्रीराम और अयोध्या के बारे में सवाल भी किए और राम मंदिर आंदोलन और मंदिर निर्माण की संक्षिप्त जानकारी भी दी।

बाद में समर्पण राशि देने वाले बच्चों रेशमा, रानी, आरती, वीर, रामजाने, रामकली, पठानी, नैना, बलदेव, भवानी, पूनम, सनी, दुर्गा, रोशनी, दुगनी, नीया, राजा आदि का रामनामी दुपट्टा ओढ़ाकर अभिनंदन किया गया। साथ ही उन्हें सहयोग राशि के कूपन दिए। इस मौके पर डॉ. वीरेंद्र अग्रवाल, डॉ. सोनिया शर्मा, मनीष कुमार, कुलदीप सिंह, सुरेंद्रसिंह आदि ने भी सहयोग राशि भेंट की।

हर घर तक पहुंचने की रणनीति, अब तक 6 करोड़ जमा
राम मंदिर समर्पण निधि अभियान के तहत विहिप ने सभी घरों तक पहुंचने की रणनीति बनाई है। जिला संयोजक डॉ. सतीश भारद्वाज का कहना है कि महासंपर्क अभियान के दौरान हमारी कोशिश हर भारतीय तक पहुंचने की है। इसके लिए संगठन ने भरतपुर और धौलपुर जिले के 2361 गांव और 108 बस्तियों को चिन्हित कर कार्ययोजना बनाई है।

महासंपर्क अभियान 15 फरवरी तक चलेगा। इस दौरान लोगों से श्रद्धानुसार सहयोग राशि ली जा रही है। अब तक करीब 6 करोड़ रुपए जमा हो चुके हैं। लक्ष्य 11 करोड़ का है। विहिप नेताओं का कहना है कि टारगेट नियत समय पर प्राप्त कर लेंगे।

हम किसी भी घर से नाउम्मीद नहीं हुए हैं। महा संपर्क अभियान के दौरान कार्यकर्ता अलग-अलग समूह बनाकर कॉलोनी, मोहल्ले, बस्ती और गांवों में पहुंच रहे हैं। 10, 100 और 1000 रुपए के कूपन तथा 2 हजार या इससे अधिक राशि रसीद के माध्यम से प्राप्त की जा रही है। दानदाता को आयकर अधिनियम की धारा 80 के तहत इनकम टैक्स में रिबेट मिलेगी।

रिपोर्ट: प्रमोद कल्याण

ऐप खोलें
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड263-3 (89.3)
VS
भारतभारत
स्टंप्स
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंप्रियांक-शजा ने की शादी, कपल को आशीर्वाद देने पहुंचे शक्ति, अनिल, सनी समेत कई बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें