गणतंत्र दिवस पर विशेष:संविधान सभा में पूर्वी राजस्थान से एक मात्र सदस्य बाबू राजबहादुर ने बनवाया था बेगार प्रथा के खिलाफ कानून

भरतपुर43 मिनट पहले
  • भरतपुर के केवलादेव घना क्षेत्र में शिकार के बाद मरी हुई चिड़ियाओं को उठाकर लाने के लिए गरीब लोगों से ली जाती थी बेगार

भारतीय संविधान सभा में पूर्वी राजस्थान से एक मात्र के तौर पर बाबूजी राज बहादुर को शामिल किया गया। उन्होंने ही बिना मूल्य चुकाए लोगों से परिश्रम कराने और खरीद-फरोख्त के माध्यम से मनुष्यों को बंधक अथवा दास बनाए जाने यानि बेगार प्रथा को भारतीय संविधान के अनुच्छेद 23 में प्रतिबंधित औऱ दंडनीय अपराध बनवाया। बाद में इस पर कानून भी बना। हालांकि बेगार प्रथा के खिलाफ आंदोलन की शुरुआत 1921 में उत्तर प्रदेश से हो चुकी थी।

सीमावर्ती जिला होने के कारण भरतपुर में भी यह आंदोलन जोर पकड़ गया। क्योंकि यहां भी केवलादेव राष्ट्रीय घना पक्षी अभ्यारण्य क्षेत्र में बड़े स्तर पर पक्षियों का शिकार किया जाता था। मरे हुए पक्षियों को उठाकर लाने के लिए गरीब लोगों से बेगार ली जाती थी। तब तत्कालीन प्रजा मंडल और प्रजा परिषद के जरिए स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों ने इसके खिलाफ आंदोलन किया था।

बाबूजी बेगार प्रथा की खिलाफत बाबूजी के जेहन में कूट-कूटकर भरी थी। इसलिए जब बाबूजी (राजबहादुर) संविधान सभा के सदस्य तो उन्होंने पुरजोर तरीके से इस विषय को सभा में रखा और इसे रोकने के लिए संविधानिक प्रावधान करने का सुझाव दिया। जिसे मान लिया गया था। स्वतंत्रता सेनानी और केंद्रीय मंत्री रह चुके बाबू राजबहादुर शुरु से ही कानून में रुचि रखते थे। उन्होंने एलएलबी भी की थी।

भरतपुर वैभव पुस्तक में बाबूजी पर लिखे गए चैप्टर में लेखक रमेशचंद चतुर्वेदी ने कहा है कि 1940 के दशक में बाबूजी प्रजा मंडल और प्रजा परिषद में सक्रिय थे। उस समय इस जिले में 4 ही बड़े नेता थे। जिनमें मास्टर आदित्येन्द्र, चौबे जुगलकिशोर, गोपीलाल यादव और बाबू राजबहादुर।

वर्ष 1946 में किले पर हुए ध्वजारोहण आंदोलन में बाबू राजबहादुर ने दक्षिण द्वार के आंदोलन का नेतृत्व किया। तब उनके साथ 700 कार्यकर्ता थे। रियासत की फौज द्वारा आक्रमण में बाबूजी को सिर में गंभीर चोंट होने के बाद भी उन्होंने आक्रमक तरीके से काम किया। इसीलिए उन्हें शेर-ए- भरतपुर कहा जाता था।
(जैसा उन्होंने भास्कर संवाददाता प्रमोद कल्याण को बताया)

सूचना पट पर अंकित है शिकार हुए पक्षियों का विवरण
केवलादेव राष्ट्रीय घना पक्षी अभ्यारण्य में आज भी एक सूचना पट्ट लगा है। इस पर यहां शिकार करने वाले राजाओं, अतिथियों के साथ ही शिकार हुए पक्षियों का विवरण भी अंकित है। क्योंकि तब यह घना उद्यान भरतपुर के महाराजाओं की पसंदीदा शिकारगाह थी और 1972 तक पूर्व राजाओं को यहां शिकार करने की अनुमति थी। इसमें वर्ष 1938 में एक ही दिन में 4273 पक्षियों का शिकार होने का उल्लेख है।

माउंट आबू को गुजरात में मिलाने से रोका
रियासतों के एकीकरण के समय देश के पहले गृहमंत्री सरदार वल्लभ भाई पटेल तब माउंटआबू को गुजरात में शामिल करना चाहते थे। लेकिन, बाबू राजबहादुर ने इसका विरोध किया। उनका कहना था कि माउंट आबू सिरोही रजवाड़े का हिस्सा है और यहां के लोग मारवाड़ी संस्कृति में रचे-बसे हैं। इससे सरदार पटेल नाराज भी हुए, लेकिन बाबूजी अपनी बात पर अड़े रहे और माउंट आबू राजस्थान में ही रह गया।

