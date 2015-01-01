पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एजुकेशन:शिक्षा रैंकिंग में फिर पिछड़ा भरतपुर, 13वें से 18 वें स्थान पर पहुंचा

भरतपुर44 मिनट पहले
भरतपुर जिले को 159.42 अंक मिले हैं
  • स्कूलों में पढ़ाई बंद है, फिर भी संस्था प्रधान नहीं कर रहे प्रॉपर रिपोर्टिंग, जयपुर प्रदेश में प्रथम और प्रतापगढ़ अंतिम स्थान पर

शैक्षणिक रैंकिंग में भरतपुर जिला इस बार फिर पिछड़ गया है। राजस्थान काउंसिल आफ स्कूल एजुकेशन की ओर से जारी रैंकिंग में भरतपुर जिला 13वें से 18वें पायदान पर आ गया है। जबकि जयपुर जिला प्रदेश में फिर अव्वल रहा है। जबकि प्रतापगढ़ 33 वें स्थान पर रहा है।

शिक्षा विभाग के अधिकारियों का कहना है कि रैंकिंग गिरने की वजह संस्था प्रधानों द्वारा प्रॉपर रिपोर्टिंग नहीं करना है। वह भी तब जबकि स्कूलों में पढ़ाई बंद होने से उनके पास ज्यादा काम नहीं है। इसी वजह से जिले में सबसे निचले पायदान पर रहे 3 ब्लॉक कामां, सेवर और पहाड़ी के अधिकारियों को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी किए हैं।

शैक्षणिक रैंकिंग में भरतपुर जिला पिछले 4 बार से पिछड़ रहा है। इस बार भरतपुर जिले को 159.42 अंक मिले हैं। जबकि जयपुर 203.34 अंक लेकर पहले स्थान पर रहा है। चूरू 196.96 अंक लेकर दूसरे और 194.37 अंक लेकर हनुमानगढ़ तीसरे स्थान पर रहा है। प्रतापगढ़ 140.36 अंक लेकर सबसे फिसड्डी है। रैंकिंग में सुधार के लिए पीईईओ को अपने अधीन स्कूलों के 44 पैरामीटर की सूचनाएं शाला दर्पण पर अपलोड करनी होती हैं।
कौन से जिले की कौनसी रही रैंक
जयपुर ने प्रथम स्थान प्राप्त किया। वहीं चूरू दूसरे स्थान पर रहा। तीसरे स्थान पर हनुमानगढ़, चौथे पर चित्तोडगढ़, पांचवें पर झालावाड़ रहा। छठे पर सीकर, सातवें पर बूंदी, आठवें पर बांरा, नौंवें पर गंगानगर, दसवें पर डूंगरपुर, 11वें पर पाली, 12वें पर बीकानेर, 13वें पर झूंझुनू , 14वें पर बांसबाड़ा, 15वें पर टोंक, 16वें पर भीलवाड़ा, 17वें पर अजमेर

18वें पर भरतपुर, 19वें पर अलवर, 20वें पर नागौर, 21वें पर सवाई माधोपुर, 22वें पर उदयपुर, 23वें पर राजसमंद, 24वें पर सिरोही , 25वें पर धौलपुर, 26वें पर बाड़मेर, 27वें पर जालौर, 28वें पर करौली, 29वें पर जोधपुर, 30वें पर जैसलमेर, 31वें पर कोटा, 32वें पर दौसा एवं अंतिम 33वें पायदान पर प्रतापगढ़ जिला रहा।

जिले में सबसे ऊपर डीग और नीचे कामां रहा
जिले की ब्लाक रैंकिंग में सबसे ऊपर डीग, दूसरे नंबर पर रूपवास, तीसरे पर नदबई, चौथे पर बयाना, पांचवें पर नगर, छठे पर वैर, सातवें पर कुम्हेर, आठवें पर सेवर, नौवें पर पहाड़ी, दसवें पर कामां ब्लाक रहा है।

संस्था प्रधान नहीं कर रहे रिपोर्टिंग, इस वजह से गिर रही है रैकिंग

सवाल- भरतपुर की रैंकिंग 4 बार से लगातार गिर रही है। इसकी क्या वजह है। जवाब: संस्था प्रधानों द्वारा प्रॉपर रिपोर्टिंग नहीं की जा रही है। इस वजह से रैंकिंग में गिरावट आ रही है। सवाल: इस बार की गिरावट के लिए भी क्या यहीं एक कारण है अथवा कुछ और वजह भी है। जवाब: इस बार नए प्रवेश, उजियारी पंचायत, नीलामी या निस्तारण आदि की ऑनलाइन फीडिंग स्कूलों द्वारा शाला दर्पण पर नहीं की गई। कोरोना काल की वजह से मंथली प्रोग्रेस रिपोर्टिंग (एमपीआर) भी ठीक से नहीं भरने के कारण जिला रैंकिंग कम रही है। सवाल-प्रदेश की रैंकिंग कैसे होती है? जबाव- रैंकिंग के लिए निर्धारित 44 बिंदु तय हैं। इनमें नामांकन और परीक्षा परिणाम कोई बड़ी वजह नहीं हैं। क्योंकि ये तो साल के स्थाई प्रगति के पैरामीटर हैं। इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर, गुणात्मक शिक्षा, आकर्षक वातावरण मुख्य रूप से रैंकिंग को प्रभावित करते हैं, जो हर माह बदलते हैं। सवाल-रैंकिंग गिरने के लिए जिम्मेदारों के खिलाफ आपने क्या किया? जबाव- इस बार रैंकिंग में सबसे नीचे रहने वाले 3 ब्लॉक कामां, पहाड़ी और सेवर के अधिकारियों को कारण बताओ नोटिस दिए गए हैं।

